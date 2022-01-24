Heidelberg shooting: One dead in gun attack on German students

A 31-year-old doctor from Surrey who was visiting the US state of Georgia has been fatally shot while lying in bed in the middle of the night. Dr Matthew Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet was fired into his apartment from a different building on Sunday, police in Brookhaven said.Officers said Wilson did not appear to have been targeted deliberately, and that the weapon was discharged “recklessly” by a group of individuals next door. Wilson was visiting loved ones in Brookhaven, Atlanta when the shooting took place.Police said his death appeared to...

