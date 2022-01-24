ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Toward a Sustainable Future

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a transition from publishing to education and international development, former English major Shannon Kobran ’10 works to create a sustainable future as lead in the Kuala Lumpur office for Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Can you speak to how Dickinson’s useful liberal-arts education helped you along your career...

martechseries.com

HubSpot’s 2022 Hybrid Work Report Reveals Insights on How to Make the Future of Work Sustainable

External survey of 4,000+ full-time remote, in-office, and flex workers in eight markets reveals findings on collaboration, culture, communication, mental health, and management. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today released their 2022 Hybrid Work Report, exploring how the world worked in 2021. The past year...
ECONOMY
ftnnews.com

TUI and Greece Launch Futures Lab for Sustainable Tourism

TUI Group, TUI Care Foundation and the Government of the Region of the Southern Aegean launch the "The Rhodes Co-Lab". The aim is to develop Rhodes into an international beacon for the sustainable development of holiday destinations. The Co-Lab will work with the local tourism industry and international partners to find concrete solutions and develop and implement them on Rhodes. In addition, a think tank will be set up on Rhodes to bring together international experts and strengthen and further develop the sustainability transformation of the tourism sector. The Co-Lab supports the sustainability initiatives of the government of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the South Aegean Region and is part of TUI's long-term Sustainability Agenda. The launch was marked by a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss The Rhodes Co-Lab and its role for the international and Greek tourism industry.
WORLD
meetingstoday.com

The Future of Sustainable Business Travel in the Meetings Industry

“If working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet, surely working together, we are powerful enough to save it,” said Sir David Attenborough during a speech at COP26 in Glasgow this past fall. The annual UN climate change conference took place as one of the warmest years on record came to a close and as the threats of climate change became more frequent and troubling in our everyday lives.
INDUSTRY
Daily Camera

Sustainability seen as key to agriculture’s future in Colorado

“Sustainable agriculture” is a phrase being thrown around a lot these days, and the Voices of Rural Colorado Conference tackled the issue in Denver last week. Accountability, resilience and adaptability were among the words used to define “sustainable” during a panel discussion on the future of agriculture in Colorado. Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Executiv Vice President Terry Fankhauser, Colorado Corn Administrative Committee Nick Colglazier, and Colorado Farm Bureau Director of Public Policy Austin Vincent participated in the panel discussion.
DENVER, CO
MIT Technology Review

Shaping the future of hybrid work

"Workplace” used to be defined by physical location. Even when employees were hard at work elsewhere, from home or on the road, they were “out of the office.” When offices began to shut down in March 2020 to slow down the covid-19 pandemic, few realized that they were embarking on a fundamental and enduring transformation of the very concept of “workplace” and their relationship to it. Both workers and managers had to adjust on the fly as the weeks rolled by with no end in sight. Many companies had to deal with enabling a newly remote workforce while keeping workers productive and figuring out how the pandemic would affect their business, for better or worse. As everyone settled into the “new normal”—children and pets dropping in on video conferences, people learning how to blur their backgrounds to hide their makeshift home offices—the necessary changes began showing the way to a workplace future that might improve on the “old normal.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
The Independent

Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four members to its board of trustees, a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.The foundation said it would search for new trustees in July after its two co-chairs and trustees — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates -- announced their divorce.Wednesday's announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. However, Gates and French Gates will continue to have additional authority as co-chairs...
CHARITIES
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Biden Administration Withdraws Covid Vaccination, Testing Rules

The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees effective Wednesday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 ruling that blocked the regulations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday said it is withdrawing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Door Ripped Off Of British Airways Boeing 777 In Cape Town

A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
ECONOMY
The 74

New Dashboard Showcases Innovative Ideas in Education

From lockdowns to remote learning, everyone from scholars to politicians will be debating and dissecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s students — and the federal government’s $189 billion response — for years to come. But we can’t wait years for answers and direction that we urgently need now. Families, school leaders and […]
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

