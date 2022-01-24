ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Mexico governor becomes substitute teacher amid school staffing shortage

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pott0_0du4m5kZ00

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has registered to become licensed as a substitute teacher as part of a push to address COVID-19-related staffing shortages at schools and child care centers.

The governor does not have prior experience in education but expects to be placed as a substitute in an elementary school next week, according to CNN .

“There aren’t any other options,” the governor said, asking for the public’s help to register more substitute teachers, CNN reported.

“This work will not require the Lt. Gov. to act as governor,” Grisham’s press secretary Nora Sackett also told the outlet.

Virginia’s new AG sacks lawyers at University of Virginia, George Mason

The governor is one of 100 people, including 50 National Guard members and 50 state employees, to sign up for the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative announced last week , CNN noted.

Grisham announced the initiative to encourage state workers and members of the National Guard to assist at schools struck by COVID-19 outbreaks preventing teachers from coming in to work.

At the time, she said the decision was the result of “extreme staffing shortages due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

On Friday, New Mexico’s health department reported 6,198 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 29 percent as the state as seen a surge in infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Hill has reached out to Grisham’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

State Senate bill would limit ‘junk science’ in courtrooms

California lawmakers on Wednesday moved to deter the use of what a legislator called “junk science” in the courtroom and give those convicted with questionable expert testimony a way out of prison. Senators approved changing the state’s definition of false testimony to include expert court opinions based on flawed scientific research or outdated technology, or […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Judge delays enforcement of part of California’s new bacon law

A California judge decided this week to delay enforcement of part of a new farm animal welfare law that critics said would cause price hikes and supply shortages for bacon and other fresh pork products in the state. The law that went into effect Jan. 1 stemmed from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California paid COVID sick leave would return under new agreement

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers announced on Tuesday that they reached an agreement on a framework to again require employers to provide paid COVID-19 supplemental sick leave. Under the framework, employees would continue to have access to paid sick leave through Sept. 30, 2022, the governor’s office announced. It would be retroactive and cover COVID-19 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Despite complaints, L.A. hasn’t cited any businesses for violating proof-of-vaccination requirements

It was a decision that grabbed attention across the country: Los Angeles leaders had voted to require indoor restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and many other businesses to check that customers were vaccinated against COVID-19. The L.A. rules made headlines as some of the strictest in the nation. Opponents — including members of the Libertarian Party […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Virginia State
KTLA

Sources: Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden 1st Supreme Court pick of his presidency

Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman. Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative, trying to forge majorities […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
KTLA

San Jose approves 1st U.S. liability insurance law for gun owners

 A California city voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what’s believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States. The San Jose City Council overwhelmingly approved the measure despite opposition from gun owners who said it would violate their Second Amendment rights and promised to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Will COVID-19 ever go away? Most Americans think no

Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online. The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year. He had a few friends over and saw his parents more, while […]
CASSELBERRY, FL
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California judge among 3 in spotlight as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies. Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer are expected to hold an event at the White […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ag#University Of Virginia#The National Guard#Omicron
KTLA

COVID-19 claims youngest victim yet, a 15-month-old

An additional 91 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total of the Omicron surge. One of the deaths was a 15-month-old, the youngest child to die of COVID-19. “This is the youngest resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a stark reminder that the virus […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California appears to have passed peak of omicron variant wave

California showed signs it turned the corner on the omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates falling and hospitalizations well short of the overwhelming deluge officials feared a few weeks ago. Over 15,000 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, a huge figure but well short of last January’s peak of about 22,000 and half […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTLA

L.A. County supervisors lay groundwork looking into potential closing of Whiteman Airport over safety concerns

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week approved a motion laying the groundwork to look into the possible closing of Whiteman Airport by the Federal Aviation Administration. The motion comes just weeks after a pilot was rescued by Los Angeles police officers after a crash near the airport. The dramatic rescue, moments before […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California AG warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday urged people to beware of illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites that have been popping up around the state amid an increased demand for the tests. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 25, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy