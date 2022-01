Life has not been the roaring twenties fantasy we anticipated at the turn of the decade. Instead, we’ve had to learn how to find joy with a little less. 2020 served as a forced lesson on finding peace in our own spaces, and maybe 2021 thought we could throw those practices out the window just a bit, but 2022 caught us in the act. It turns out we're kind of terrible at predicting the future. For now, we’re in a dance of exiting our comfort zones and receding back into them. But if there is one thing we can depend on for consistency, it’s the space we come home to. It’s critical to respect what material pieces serve you in your home and to give them the best chance at doing so.

