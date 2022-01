Many school districts around the country and here in Michigan returned to online classroom instruction at the beginning of this school year. Many more are considering it, some due to their County’s stance on contact tracing. I was told by several board members of different Districts that this constant quarantining of students who may or may not have been close enough to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 is not good for those children. Some have been quarantined 4 to 6 times during the school year.

