ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3M Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3M Company is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 25. We expect 3M to likely post revenue and earnings above the street expectations, driven by a rebound in the overall economic activity. The company should continue to see robust demand outlook for its home improvement and personal...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the previous year. "Nearly two years into the pandemic, Clorox is a larger company that can grow faster," the note said. "If consumption continues to revert toward pre-pandemic levels, $500 million in company sales may still be at risk." Analysts also highlight pricing uncertainty and the impact on margins. "If consumption weakens further amid high input cost inflation, a drop in volumes could result in material deleverage to margins," the note said. Clorox is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Feb. 3, according to a FactSet calendar. Clorox stock has tumbled 21.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Company#Stock#Our Price#Personal Safety#3m S Pre Earnings#Trefis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Trades Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision; Microsoft Earnings Upbeat

Stock market indexes traded higher Wednesday morning ahead of the Fed's rate-policy decision, buoyed by upbeat earnings and guidance from software giant Microsoft. At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq was up 2.1%, while the S&P gained 1.6% and was close to recapturing its 200-day line. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1% higher, and the small-cap Russell 2000 was up 1.1%.
STOCKS
Forbes

What To Expect From Corning’s Q4?

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 26. We expect Corning to likely post revenue in-line and earnings above the street expectations. The revenues are expected to trend higher, aided by 5G expansion, cloud computing, as well as higher demand for its display glass products. However, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage likely weighed on the company’s automotive business.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Abbott sold $2.3 billion in COVID-19 tests in the fourth quarter

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were down 0.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The company beat expectations for both earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter, bolstered by more than $2 billion in sales of its COVID-19 tests during the quarter's omicron surge. Abbott had earnings of $1.9 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with earnings of $2.1 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the same quarter in 2020. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.32, which is higher than the FactSet consensus of $1.21. Abbott reported revenue of $11.4 billion for the fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Will Norfolk Southern Stock Move Higher Following Q4 Results?

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 26. We expect the company to likely post revenue in-line and earnings slightly above the street expectations. That said, overall revenue will likely see y-o-y growth in low double-digits, led by an expected increase in coal transportation as well as a rebound in merchandise freight. However, the margins in Q4 may face some pressure due to inflationary headwinds and rising labor costs. Not only do we believe Norfolk Southern will post Q4 earnings above the street expectation, we find NSC stock to have more room for growth from its current levels of $276. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Norfolk Southern’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.03% to $152.54 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's eighth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $344.95 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy