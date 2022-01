For you to have an effective content marketing strategy, consider the following: Define your goals. What do you want to achieve for your business? Awareness, conversions, traffic e.t.c Identify your target audience. Is your audience young or old? Are they working class or college students? What message are you passing across, and what is the tone. Are you formal or informal? Which channels are you going to use? Is it Facebook, Twitter, YouTube e.t.c.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO