Our legislators should vote No on both House Bill 38 and House Bill 2207. HB 38 proposes to amend the state constitution to gerrymander judicial districts in Pennsylvania. It’s opposed by the Committee of 70, Pennsylvania for Modern Courts, the PA Bar Association and many other good government organizations, all of whom see it as destructive to independence of the judiciary and to our system of checks and balances.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO