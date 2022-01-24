RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Bizarre hacks that actually work

Bizarre little hacks that actually work.

THE FIRE ALARM:

Whenever you accidentally set off your smoke alarm, give your pets a treat so they learn to come to you when there actually is a fire and you need to escape.

===

THE WRONG PIPE TRICK

It you start to cough while eating or drinking, essentially the “went down the wrong pipe”, immediately lift both your arms up in the air and keep them held up for a few seconds. The act opens your airways and will allow you to catch your breath. Also helps food or drink travel downward.

====

PERMANENT MARKER INSTEAD OF DRY ERASE

If you’ve written on a dry erase board (or any glossy surface) with a permanent marker (like a Sharpie) just draw over it with a dry erase marker and it will wipe right off.

====

STUCK RING?

If your ring gets stuck on your finger windex will slide it right off. Worked at a jewelry store for five plus years.

====