ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1 killed in overnight roll-over crash on I-96 near W. Grand Blvd.

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcVKm_0du4l24B00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two cars were involved in an overnight roll-over crash in Detroit that left a man dead.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police were contacted by Detroit Fire of a two car roll-over crash on westbound I-96 near West Grand Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the male at-fault driver rear-ended a car driven by a female as they were both traveling in the left lane.

The impact pushed both cars on to the right shoulder, at which point the at-fault vehicle caught fire.

Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital where the male driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The female driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Detroit, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Detroit Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy