1 killed in overnight roll-over crash on I-96 near W. Grand Blvd.

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two cars were involved in an overnight roll-over crash in Detroit that left a man dead.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police were contacted by Detroit Fire of a two car roll-over crash on westbound I-96 near West Grand Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the male at-fault driver rear-ended a car driven by a female as they were both traveling in the left lane.

The impact pushed both cars on to the right shoulder, at which point the at-fault vehicle caught fire.

Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital where the male driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The female driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.