Tive Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with Children’s Medical Care Foundation

 3 days ago

Jan 24, 2022

Tive™, LLC is delighted to announce a transformative new partnership with The Children’s Medical Care Foundation (CMCF.org). CMCF recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tive Technology. This agreement will support Tive™ as the exclusive provider of sign language interpretation services for the Pediatric specialists and d/Deaf patients they serve.

CMCF is a leading Pediatric Care Foundation providing support and funding for supplemental training visits to leading medical universities throughout the United States, Western and Eastern Europe. CMCF provides operational and funding support for Pediatric specialists seeking to improve their medical skills, thereby advancing the quality of care given to infants and children in their local communities. This foundation founded over 40 years ago continues to bring the best medical care to children in need.

Tive Technology is a communications technology company committed to bridging communication gaps between the d/Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Children of Deaf Adults (CODA), and the hearing world. Tive™ achieves this mission through its free mobile application. The Tive™ app combines essential communication and on-demand sign language interpretation services; inclusive and engaging community experiences; a robust breadth of curated content and resources for the Community; and diverse opportunities for Tive community members to connect with one another––socially, professionally, and civically.

“It’s a transformative agreement that will allow CMCF to expand its objectives and provide Pediatric care to a meaningful number of d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing children in America. These are families who otherwise would be much less likely to receive quality Pediatric care due to a lack of sign language interpretation capability. We are thrilled Tive™ has been selected as beneficiary of this important investment and we are proud to provide this essential tool to Pediatric care providers in America,” said Tive CEO Leif Martinoff. “We believe this will be a transformative investment that will ensure greater equity in Pediatric healthcare and expanded capability for those Pediatricians whose work and training is so generously supported by the CMCF.”

The agreement was approved by both organizations in early January 2022 and Tive’s interpretation services are slated to begin in the first half of 2022.

About CMCF

The mission of Children’s Medical Care Foundation is to ensure that the most advanced Pediatric medical knowledge transcends borders and reaches a wide range of infants and children suffering from sickness and disease. CMCF’s goal is for all infants and children to have equal access to the best medical care available.

About Tive™

Tive™ Technology is a bridge between the d/Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and CODA (the Community), including their family and friends. We offer an inclusive and engaging space with breadth and depth of opportunity, connection, access, and community for all d/Deaf Americans and those who rely on sign language in their daily lives.

We envision a more accessible and inclusive world without any communication barriers between the dynamic cultures of the d/Deaf and hearing.

The Tive™ app is available as a free download in the AppStore and Google Play.

www.tivetechnology.com.

CONTACT: Jefferson Coombs

jefferson@tivetechnology.com

323-363-1369

