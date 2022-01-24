ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child dies in fire at Aurora apartment complex

By Alexia Carrasco 9News
Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating an apartment fire that left a child dead Monday morning.

The fire occurred in the 15300 block of East Evans Avenue near East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Fire crews rescued multiple people from the building as the fire burned, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Crews searched the three floors for potential victims and were able to evacuate nine people, according to AFR.

Aurora Fire Rescue said six of the people refused care and the other three were taken to the hospital.

One of the patients was a child and died from their injuries, according to fire crews. AFR has not released the conditions of the other patients.

AFR said the fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

