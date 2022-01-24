ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ShiftPixy Announces Launch of Robust NFT Gamification Loyalty Program

 3 days ago

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the development of a robust non-fungible token (NFT) gamification loyalty program, with plans to release it in 2022 as the Company prepares for the launch of its Ghost Kitchen food brands.

With over 40 million people moving through the metaverse every month, an increase in cybernetic tools, and positive sentiment around ghost kitchens, the Company has created an opportunity to elevate the restaurant industry and give rise to a new era of dining. By leveraging ShiftPixy’s technological expertise, this can digitally bridge physical distances in real-time between friends and family through a fully immersive, mixed reality experience built for today’s digital expectations.

“We intend for our brands to immerse our consumers into an augmented and mixed reality experience that will test every tradition and legacy in consumer marketing,” commented ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher. “We believe that this will show the world a high-value use case for monetizing the metaverse. As we move forward with this endeavor, we plan to increase our offerings and boost our footprint in the digital world.”

The NFT Loyalty program is expected to incorporate Web, In-App Gamification, and Augmented Reality (AR) tied to brand NFTs. NFTs will be available to consumers that sign up for ShiftPixy’s food brand ordering apps. The Company is designing the NFT Loyalty program to allow consumers to take their custom NFT into the in-app games to win rewards and free food items. Once successfully implemented, consumers will be able to experience the AR NFTs through unique QR codes within the NFT profiles of each respective avatar in the collection. Additionally, consumers can expect the AR experience to continue in the ordering apps, through an augmented 3D menu interface that brings each food item to life with hyperrealist interactive features.

For more information, please visit: labs.ShiftPixy.com or follow us on social media for more updates.

ShiftPixy Cautionary Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, the achievement or success of which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of ShiftPixy, Inc., could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with successfully implementing our technology; the nature of our business model; our ability to execute the Company’s vision and growth strategy; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect our business and our ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into our business model, as necessary; our ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect our business; risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic or any other events that could cause wide-scale business disruptions; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. Statements made in connection with any guidance may refer to financial statements that have not been reviewed or audited. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. None of the information in this press release shall be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of ShiftPixy, Inc., is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of our website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, ShiftPixy is alerting investors and other members of the general public that ShiftPixy will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in our Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

