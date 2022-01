Hemophobia is the term for an irrational fear of blood. The phobia is not the same as the normal uneasiness about seeing blood that applies to most people. Rather, it is an extreme fear of seeing blood or being in any situation that may involve blood. This phobia can have a serious impact on a person, as they may avoid doctor’s visits or medical care for fear of seeing blood.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO