ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meat Loaf’s widow describes ‘gut-wrenching’ grief over rocker’s death

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Meat Loaf’s widow said her “gut-wrenching grief” over her late husband’s death has left her heartbroken.

Deborah Gillespie opened up about her and the “Bat Out of Hell” rocker’s love story, providing insight for fans into just how romantic he was in his everyday life.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath, and my sadness is beyond words,” Gillespie said in a statement to People Monday, noting that she always referred to him by his given name, Michael Aday, instead of his stage name.

“He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world,” her statement continued. “As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DJnB_0du4jDuB00
Deborah Gillespie penned a statement describing her “gut-wrenching grief” over husband Meat Loaf’s death.

Gillespie said her and the “I’d Do Anything for Love” crooner’s love story began the day they met when she realized he would become her whole “world.”

“There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them,” she shared. “Not a day that we didn’t hug each other.”

The couple wed in 2007 and were married for nearly 15 years at the time of the “Fight Club” actor’s death from COVID-19 at age 74 last Thursday.

“Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other,” she shared. “Michael was a hugger — such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I’m grateful that he brought out those traits in me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQNaO_0du4jDuB00
“There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them,” Gillespie wrote.

Gillespie explained she intentionally waited to get married because she wanted to ensure she would spend her life with the “right” man, “and oh, boy, was he ever the right man for me,” she quipped.

“I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person,” she continued. “He didn’t hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, ‘You’re a good wife.’ I will miss hearing that.”

She added, “Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover, and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meat Loaf’s daughter says star was still joking around in his last moments

Meat Loaf’s daughter Amanda Aday has reflected on how her late father was still joking around in the hours before his death.The legendary singer of hits such as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Dead Ringer for Love”, died aged 74 on 20 January.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#Rocker
94.9 WMMQ

Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Meat Loaf’s Wife Shares Feelings Of Grief, Loss And Their Love Story After The Singer’s Death At 74

Fans are mourning the loss of singer and actor Meat Loaf who died last week at the age of 74. And it seems that nobody is hurt quite as much by the loss of the man as his wife, Deborah Aday. While one certainly expects a husband and wife to have a close relationship, it sounds like these two had an especially strong connection and Meat Loaf’s wife is truly heartbroken by the loss of it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Bob Saget's Wife Is 'in Disbelief' After His Death, Daughter Reveals His Final Message to Her

Kelly Rizzo says she plans to give a deeper glimpse into who her TV legend husband was when the news of his passing is 'not as raw' and the 'time is right.'. AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is "shattered" after the untimely passing of her husband, whom she dubbed her "absolute everything." The TV host has gotten candid about her feelings in the wake of the comedian/actor's sudden death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
CELEBRITIES
Clash

Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died. Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans. Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy