ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Ceremorphic Exits Stealth Mode; Unveils Technology Plans to Deliver a New Architecture Specifically Designed for Reliable Performance Computing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSent_0du4iznU00
Ultra low power supercomputing chip built in TSMC 5nm (Graphic: Business Wire)

Armed with more than 100 patents and leveraging multi-decade expertise in creating industry-leading silicon systems, Ceremorphic ® Inc. today announced its plans to deliver a complete silicon system that provides the performance needed for next-generation applications such as AI model training, HPC, automotive processing, drug discovery, and metaverse processing. Designed in advanced silicon geometry (TSMC 5nm node), this new architecture was built from the ground up to solve today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption to serve all performance-demanding market segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005264/en/

Ultra low power supercomputing chip built in TSMC 5nm (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ceremorphic was founded in April 2020 by industry-veteran Dr. Venkat Mattela, the Founding CEO of Redpine Signals, which sold its wireless assets to Silicon Labs, Inc. in March 2020 for $308 million. Under his leadership, the team at Redpine Signals delivered breakthrough innovations and industry-first products that led to the development of an ultra-low-power wireless solution that outperformed products from industry giants in the wireless space by as much as 26 times on energy consumption. Ceremorphic leverages its own patented multi-thread processor technology ThreadArch® combined with cutting-edge new technology developed by the silicon, algorithm and software engineers currently employed by Ceremorphic. This team is leveraging its deep expertise and patented technology to design an ultra-low-power training supercomputing chip.

“Having developed many innovations in multi-thread processing, algorithm driven VLSI, reliable performance circuits, low-energy interface circuits, quantum resistant security microarchitecture, and new device architectures beyond CMOS, Ceremorphic is well on its way to accomplish our goals,” said Venkat Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic. “The challenges this market faces with ‘reliable performance computing’ cannot be solved with existing architectures, but rather needs a completely new architecture built specifically to provide reliability, security, energy efficiency, and scalability.”

Added Mattela, “We strongly believe that building a technology foundation is key to developing highly differentiated products that can lead the industry. We proved that in the wireless space with Redpine Signals and we are now doing the same thing in the computing space with Ceremorphic.”

“I am very impressed with the Ceremorphic approach to solving some of the key challenges in the reliability and performance computing space today,” said Subhasish Mitra, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Computer Science at Stanford University. “Reliable performance computing is absolutely something this industry needs and the approach that Ceremorphic is pursuing is a significant step in the right direction.”

Hierarchical Learning Processor (HLP) deploys the right processing system for optimal power performance operation. Key features of the QS 1 include the following:

  • Custom Machine Learning Processor (MLP) running at 2GHz
  • Custom FPU running at 2GHz
  • Patented Multi-thread processing macro-architecture, ThreadArch® based RISC –V® processor for proxy processing (1GHz)
  • Custom video engines for Metaverse Processing (1GHz) along with M55 v1 core from ARM®
  • Custom designed X16 PCIe 6. 0 / CXL 3.0 connectivity interface
  • Open AI framework software support with optimized compiler and application libraries
  • Soft error rate: (100,000) -1

The Ceremorphic architecture has been designed to scale across multiple compute intensive markets and applications, including AI training supercomputing, data center processing, automotive, metaverse processing, robotics and life sciences. For more information on each application area, visit the Ceremorphic applications webpage at this link.

About Ceremorphic

Founded in April 2020, Ceremorphic currently has 150 full-time employees dedicated to developing advanced silicon and software products for next-generation computing systems. Leveraging more than 100 patents and proven expertise in creating industry-leading silicon system products, Ceremorphic has built a new architecture that delivers the performance needed for applications such as AI model training, automotive processing, drug discovery, HPC, and metaverse processing with unprecedented energy efficiency and reliability. Designed in advanced silicon technology node (TSMC 5nm), this architecture solves today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption across all performance-demanding market segments. For more information, visit https://www.ceremorphic.com.

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Ceremorphic and ThreadArch are registered trademarks and Reliable Performance Computing and Hierarchical Learning Processor are trademarks of Ceremorphic, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005264/en/

CONTACT: Kelly Karr

Kelly.karr@ceremorphic.com

+408-718-9350

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Ceremorphic, Inc.

PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Intel plans for largest chip manufacturing site in the world

Intel is committing to building a new chip manufacturing plant that would be the largest in the world. According to TIME, the company has plans to spend $20 billion on a 1,000-acre site near Columbus, Ohio. The project includes two chip fabrication plants (or fabs) that would focus on research and development alongside manufacturing semiconductors amide the global shortage.
COLUMBUS, OH
vmware.com

Paravirtual RDMA for High Performance Computing

A new paper shows that paravirtual RDMA (PVRDMA) is a viable option for using vSphere remote direct memory access (RDMA) in vSphere for virtualized high performance computing (HPC) instead of the usual use of PCI passthrough (also known as vSphere DirectPath I/O), which doesn’t let you use typical vSphere features like high availability, DRS, vMotion, and others.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

New – Amazon EC2 Hpc6a Instance Optimized for High Performance Computing

High Performance Computing (HPC) allows scientists and engineers to solve complex, compute-intensive problems such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), weather forecasting, and genomics. HPC applications typically require instances with high memory bandwidth, a low latency, high bandwidth network interconnect and access to a fast parallel file system. Many customers have...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computing Power#Design#Energy Efficiency#Unveils Technology Plans#Ceremorphic Inc#Ai#Hpc#Tsmc#Ultra#Business Wire#Redpine Signals#Silicon Labs Inc#Threadarch#Vlsi#Cmos#Acco
mit.edu

A new way to perform "general inverse design" with high accuracy

Researchers have discovered a novel way to perform “general inverse design” with reasonably high accuracy. This breakthrough paves the way for further development of a burgeoning and fast-moving field that could eventually enable the use of machine learning to accurately identify materials based on a desired set of user-defined properties. This could be revolutionary for materials science and have vast industrial benefits and use cases.
ENGINEERING
Digital Trends

Samsung unveils new MRAM-based in-memory computing chip

Samsung has just revealed the world’s first in-memory computing based on MRAM (magnetoresistive random access memory). The team described these innovative findings in a paper published by Nature. The effort to combine memory and data computing into one is not a novel idea, but it has never before been...
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

Planning for New Architectures: Is Workflow Optimization Worth the Trouble?

The broadcast industry is 100 years old: the BBC was formed Oct. 18, 1922 and made its first radio broadcasts the following month, while in the United States, President Herbert Hoover introduced the first radio in the White House. Several decades later television arrived. What characterized the industry then was...
YOUTUBE
nyit.edu

Master’s in Architecture, Computational Technologies Program is Taking Architecture into the Future

Pictured: For his project, “The Growth Heaven Revising the Historical Sabils of Cairo,” Youssef Ismail is using 3-D scanning, various simulations, and algorithms based on ancient sabils to create a virtual library with unlimited growth capabilities for endless reading spaces. Credit: “The Growth Heaven Revising the Historical Sabils of Cairo” Student: Yousef Ismail, ARCH 701B Studio Prof. Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa, MS ACT, New York Tech.
OLD WESTBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
techviral.net

Windows 11 Task Manager to Get Dark Mode & New Design

Microsoft is constantly improving Windows 11 by bringing major changes. From the time the company has released its first public release of Windows 11 in October, Microsoft has been testing a new media player, redesigned Notepad, a new volume slider, and more. With the latest Insider build, Microsoft is spotted...
SOFTWARE
investorideas.com

Technology Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) Filed a Continuation Application for its 3D, Multiplanar IC Architecture Patent Seeking to Broaden its Innovative Microchip's Design and Manufacturing Technology

SAN DIEGO - January 20, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a continuation patent application for its 3D, multiplanar, integrated circuits (IC) design and manufacturing technology. The original invention design presents a new way to design and manufacture larger size ICs to fit advanced analog, digital and mixed type ICs on a silicon wafer. The goal of these methods is to enable advanced microchip's design and manufacturing within less space which can be a significant factor particularly for memories, CPU, GPU, AI chips and more. The company's 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019, and was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application, assigned number 17102928, was filed on November 24, 2020 and seeks to broaden the protection of the main IP concepts. It is GBT's goal to allow for further advancements in circuitries connections and wiring through the use of the 3D, multidimensional design utilizing more space on the silicon wafer. This technology aims to increase memory size capacity, speed, performance, and processing power.
MARKETS
lifewire.com

Lenovo Unveils New Windows 11 Computers Aimed at Students

Lenovo is adding two new devices to its education-focused series: the 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga, which both come with Windows 11. According to Lenovo, these devices aim to meet the needs of current day in-person and socially distanced learning while also improving student engagement. Both computers also come with unique protection features that substantially affect the form factor.
YOGA
siliconangle.com

Coalesce exits stealth on a mission to automate data transformation

Data transformation startup Coalesce Automation Inc. emerged from stealth mode today, bidding to solve what it says is the chief bottleneck in the data analytics supply chain. The company has just announced the launch of its Coalesce Data Transformation platform along with a $5.92 million seed funding round led by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures, and is now aiming to “revolutionize” the data transformation space. Coalesce says its platform aims to simplify the arduous process of modeling, cleansing, governing and documenting data so enterprises can access and analyze their information more easily.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Low-power AI computer chip startup Ceremorphic exits stealth with $50M funding

Energy-efficient artificial intelligence supercomputing chip startup Ceremorphic Inc. is exiting stealth mode today armed with $50 million in a Series A round of funding. The company is developing what it says will be a “complete silicon system” aimed at delivering the required performance for next-generation applications such as AI model training, high-performance computing, automotive processing, drug discovery and metaverse processing.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Ceremorphic Touts Its HPC/AI Silicon Technology as It Exits Stealth

In a market still filling with fledging silicon chips, Ceremorphic, Inc. has exited stealth and is telling the world about what it calls its patented new ThreadArch multi-thread processor technology that is intended to help improve new supercomputers. Venkat Mattela, the company’s founder and CEO of Ceremorphic, calls his latest...
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Lenovo announces new on-prem, high-performance computing-as-a-service product

Part of its TruScale portfolio, the new service will bring cloud-like management of HPC resources to local data centers, allowing smaller businesses to access HPC services more rapidly. Lenovo has announced a new on-premise high performance computing solution that it said is designed to "deliver the power of supercomputing to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Popular Open Source Low Code Software Appsmith Delivered 184 New Features Last Year, Providing a Reliable and Mature Platform

Growth reflects Appsmith’s mission to help every developer quickly build the best internal tools. Appsmith, the first open-source low code software helping developers to build internal tools, reported impressive progress in 2021. The company was founded in mid-2019 and its open source software has been downloaded more than 5 million times with more than 11,000 stars on GitHub (100% growth since September). That ranks third on this list of open source projects compiled by Runa Capital in terms of percentage increase in GitHub stars over the fourth quarter.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy