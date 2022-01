According to a survey of businesses conducted by the consulting company Invesp (which specializes in conversion rate optimization), it costs five times more to obtain new clients as it does to retain old ones, and that businesses have a 60% to 70% chance of re-selling to former clients versus a 5% to 20% chance of sales success with new ones. It’s just common sense: If you’ve given a client great service and they know they can trust you, they’re much more willing to give you their business.

