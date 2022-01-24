3 Easy Ways To Better Prioritize Your Day

The new year often inspires us to change our routines, and our fitness routines are one of the areas so many people try to address. If you still enjoy your usual workout or simply don't have time to explore new forms of exercise, it's more than okay to keep doing what you're doing. If you're hoping for a bit more intensity, however, you can make your current fitness routine more difficult (and rewarding) with just a few minor tweaks. "The human body is a very intelligent instrument, so there will come a point of adaptation in your workout where you can plateau," explains Sonya Robinson, a NASM certified trainer. If you want to overcome this plateau in order to reach a new level, then you need to increase the demand on your body—also known as progressive overload, Robinson says. Using different equipment or moving for just a few extra minutes each day are some of the ways you can challenge yourself.

