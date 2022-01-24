ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Scaling Software Architecture via Conversations: The Advice Process

By Eran Stiller
InfoQ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Harmel-Law recently published an article describing a decentralised, scalable software architecture process based on the "Advice Process". The Advice Process promotes software architecture by encouraging a series of conversations driven by an empowering, almost anarchistic, decision-making technique. According to Harmel-Law, a technology principal at Thoughtworks, the Advice Process...

www.infoq.com

newspressnow.com

New software makes city's budgetary process more efficient

The St. Joseph Finance Department is implementing new software that will make its budget process less manual and more efficient. Plante Moran, the certified public accounting firm hired to look at the finance department’s processes after a whistleblower’s allegations, recommended the city increase automation and update software. The...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Data Mesh Architecture Patterns

The enterprise data mesh is revolutionizing how enterprises are managing their data. What are the foundational Data Mesh patterns?. The enterprise data mesh is emerging as a unique and compelling way to manage data within an enterprise. It brings “product thinking” to enterprise data management while enabling new levels agility and data governance in the enterprise. And it creates a “self-serve” capability with near real-time synchronization of data thereby creating the foundation for real-time digital enterprises.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Deploying Service Mesh in Production

Christian Posta is Global Field CTO at Solo.io, former Chief Architect at Red Hat, and well known in the community for being an author (Istio in Action, Manning, Istio Service Mesh, O'Reilly 2018, Microservices for Java Developers, O’Reilly 2016), frequent blogger, speaker, open-source enthusiast and committer on various open-source projects including Istio, Kubernetes, and many others.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Knative Announces v1.1 and Applies to Become a CNCF Incubating Project

The Knative community released version 1.1 of the Knative project across multiple components. The core components Serving and Eventing have notable changes and introduce experimental features, such as global min-scale configuration, capability to handle Retry-After headers in 429 / 503 responses. The experimental features process accelerates the innovation, enabling new,...
TECHNOLOGY
ArchDaily

An Architectural Language Shaped by Sustainability

With its quantifiable objectives and measurable performance, sustainability often passes as a technological challenge. Its primary language is that of data, equipment, and engineered systems, most often translated into a hyper-technologized layer hidden within a design upholding pre-existing aesthetic norms. As architecture is the image of society at one moment in time, how does the focus on sustainability translate into architectural language, further legitimatizing the efforts to establish an equitable relationship with the environment? Architecture serves as an expression of attitudes, and since sustainability has become a fundamental value, it is worth looking at whether or not it has produced an aesthetic transformation.
DESIGN
InfoQ.com

Amazon GuardDuty Adds Detection of EC2 Credential Usage from Other AWS Accounts

Amazon GuardDuty recently added the detection of EC2 instance credentials being used by other AWS accounts. This improves upon the previous state where only credentials being used by IP addresses outside of the AWS network were reported on. This new detection is available within all regions. Amazon GuardDuty is a...
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Data Architecture Best Practices

The term Data Architecture refers to a collection of implementable standards and protocols that govern the collection, storage, preparation, sharing, and distribution of data. This predefined set of standards and protocols is designed to enhance the scope and purpose of data analysis in the busy business environment. One major problem...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Amazon Announces AWS Lambda Powertools TypeScript

Amazon recently announced the beta release of AWS Lambda Powertools TypeScript. The set of utilities for Node.js Lambda functions helps developers follow best practices for tracing, structured logging and custom metrics. AWS Lambda Powertools is an open source project composed of three modules: Tracer, a suite of utilities to trace...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SPLICE Software Announces Over 17 Million Conversations Created For Leading Brands in 2021

SPLICE Software, (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, achieved huge successes in 2021 with new client wins, exciting product updates and notable industry recognition. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Shoel Perelman, VP Product Management at Pegasystems. “I am very proud of our...
SOFTWARE
Wyoming News

How Blue United is Disrupting Healthcare Through Blockchain Technology

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United (Blue) is merging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology by creating a community that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its members. Launched as a partnership between health executives and blockchain technologists in 2018, Blue seeks to transform medical delivery on a global scale by redefining the cost-benefit relationship between healthcare and healthy living. Through the activation of the Proof of Action algorithm, Blue members are rewarded on a daily...
HEALTH
InfoQ.com

Google and GitHub Announce OpenSSF Scorecards v4 with New GitHub Actions Workflow

GitHub and Google have announced the version 4 release of the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)'s Scorecards project. Scorecards is an automated security tool that identifies risky supply chain practices in open source projects. This release includes a new Scorecards GitHub Action, new security checks, and a large increase in the repositories included in the foundations weekly scans.
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

Aqua Security Reports Large Increase in Supply Chain Attacks

Aqua Security's recent report highlights the increasing threat of supply chain attacks. According to the report, supply chain attacks grew by 300% from 2020 to 2021 while the level of security across software development environments remained low. Google and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) have recently released papers detailing approaches to improving the security of the supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

How the Financial Times Approaches Engineering Enablement

Continuous delivery and decoupled architectures such as microservices can massively speed up delivery of value, with code going live in minutes rather than months. The key is for product-focused teams to be as autonomous as possible; they should not normally have to wait on other teams for something to happen, whether that is a decision or task execution.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

How AI Supports IT Operators to Resolve Issues Faster and Keep Systems Running

AIOps is all about equipping IT teams with algorithms that can help in quicker evaluation, remediation or actionable insights based on their historical data without the need to solicit feedback from users directly. AI can help IT operators to work smart, resolve issues faster and keep the systems up and running to deliver great end-user experience.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Scaling Cloud-Native Applications

Reisz: What do you think of when I say cloud native and scaling? Do you think of tech, maybe things like Kubernetes, serverless? Or maybe you think about it in terms of architecture, microservices, and everything that entails with a CI/CD pipeline. Or maybe it's Twelve-Factor Apps, or maybe more generally, just an event-driven architecture. Or maybe it's not even the tech itself. Maybe when you hear scaling and cloud native, it's more about the cultural shifts that you need to embrace, things like DevOps, truly embracing DevOps, so you can get to things like continuous deployment and testing in production. Regardless of what comes to mind when you hear scaling cloud native apps, Here Be Dragons, or simply put, there are challenges and complexities ahead. We're going to dive in and explore this space in detail. We're going to talk about lessons, patterns. We're going to hit on war stories. We're going to talk about security, observability, and implications around data with cloud native apps.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Hybrid & Remote Work in 2022 and Beyond

The past two years of COVID-19 have resulted in huge changes to the way people work and the way they want to engage in the workplace, and these changes are ongoing. Remote work was a trend before COVID-19 and is largely normal now. Employee engagement, deliberate design and flexible working...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Bonitasoft in Software for Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

The open-source Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform provider Bonitasoft is included in the Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 report. Bonitasoft, the leading open source digital process automation company, today announced that it is included in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 with its product Bonita, the widely adopted open-source DPA platform for business process automation.
SOFTWARE

