King of Spain’s sister separates from husband

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Spanish King Felipe VI’s sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. “By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our...

