Former Dodgers hang out at UFC match

No Dodgers player will be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the baseball writers this year, but we’ll find out later on Tuesday if anyone will be elected by the BBWAA. Hall of Fame results will be announced at some point near the end of a four-hour show on MLB Network, which runs from 1-5 p.m. PT. Election to Cooperstown requires 75 percent of the vote from baseball writers. David Ortiz, in his first year on the ballot, has been named on 84.6 percent of publicly-revealed ballots through Monday night, thanks to tracking by Ryan Thibodaux and friends, though it remains to be seen if Ortiz will garner enough support to gain induction.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO