UFC

Former Dodgers hang out at UFC match

By Blake Harris
True Blue LA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s UFC match at the Honda Center in Anaheim featured some big-time names in attendance. Some of those names included a current Dodger, a former Dodger and a (former/soon-to-be?) Dodger. Justin Turner, Kiké Hernandez and Joe Kelly were...

www.truebluela.com

True Blue LA

Mound visit Monday (Jan 24-30)

Welcome back for our weekly edition of ‘Mound Visit Monday’. Every week, we take a look back at the Dodgers’ most notable transactions that have happened over the last 22 years. This week, we’re taking a look back at transactions that took place between January 24-30 dating...
True Blue LA

2022 Hall of Fame results will be announced on MLB Network

No Dodgers player will be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the baseball writers this year, but we’ll find out later on Tuesday if anyone will be elected by the BBWAA. Hall of Fame results will be announced at some point near the end of a four-hour show on MLB Network, which runs from 1-5 p.m. PT. Election to Cooperstown requires 75 percent of the vote from baseball writers. David Ortiz, in his first year on the ballot, has been named on 84.6 percent of publicly-revealed ballots through Monday night, thanks to tracking by Ryan Thibodaux and friends, though it remains to be seen if Ortiz will garner enough support to gain induction.
MLB
Justin Turner
Dodger Insider

David Ortiz in, seven former Dodgers fall short on 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was the only player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America today. There were seven former Dodgers on the 2022 BBWAA ballot, but none received the requisite 75 percent of votes — at least 296 votes on the 394 ballots — to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Ortiz received 307 votes (77.9 percent) to earn election and will be honored in Cooperstown, New York, during Induction Weekend from July 22–25. Dodger great Gil Hodges will also be honored that weekend along with former players Bud Fowler, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva and Buck O’Neil after getting elected in December by Era Committees.
MLB
True Blue LA

Rams join Dodgers in facing San Francisco in the playoffs

Los Angeles and San Francisco are battling in the postseason again, just a few months after the last time. The Dodgers and Giants had the two best records in MLB in 2021 but met in the Division Series, one round earlier than the Rams and 49ers, who will play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams and 49ers are the No. 4 and No. 6 seeds, respectively, in the NFC, and combined to knock out the top three teams in the conference.
NFL
True Blue LA

Dodgers mailbag: Dave Roberts’ extension, retired numbers, Australian Dodgers

Thank you to everyone for submitting questions for our latest mailbag. Let’s get right to it!. What are your thoughts on the lack of an extension for Roberts to this point? Certainly there has been plenty of opportunity to work something out with no player movement to focus on during the lockout. Do you think they extend him by the start of ST (whenever that is)? Opening Day?
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Miami Marlins Hire Former Los Angeles Dodgers Head Athletic Trainer Stan Conte

The Miami Marlins announced the hiring of Stan Conte as their senior director of medical services, among other additions to their staff. For Conte, it marks a return to Major League Baseball after resigning from the Los Angeles Dodgers in October 2015. “I want to thank the Dodger organization and...
MLB
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
CBS Boston

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer. Big Papi was pretty pumped to receive that call. Ortiz was in the Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends — including former Boston teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez — when he received the news from Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA. “I’m calling you from Cooperstown, New York to let you know that the baseball writers have elected you to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” O’Connell told Ortiz. With that, Ortiz threw his...
MLB

