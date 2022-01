Fort Worth school district Superintendent Kent Scribner announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of his contract, the last day of August 2024. On Twitter, Scribner, 55, shared a letter he presented to the Fort Worth school board on Dec. 16. In it, he said he hopes the timing of his announcement will help “support a smooth and thoughtful transition,” including time for an adequate search that includes community input.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO