With Jermaine Burton officially off to Alabama, we have a better idea of what Georgia will have at its wide receiver position next season. The group is still without a position coach at the moment as Cortez Hankton is coaching at LSU. But there is reason for optimism with the group. The position was snake-bitten with injuries throughout the season, which allowed some young players to emerge. Should those injured players return and maintain full health, there is still some significant talent for Georgia’s quarterbacks to throw to.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO