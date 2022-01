Polkadot price lowered another 3 percent during the day’s trade. DOT sits on the back foot again, but presents a buying opportunity at current trend. Polkadot price analysis for the day shows its decline continuing, as price dropped as low as $23.81 over the day’s trade. Price is set to drop down to $22.36 before forming an upturn and restart towards $30. Since hitting $29.12 on January 5, DOT has been in a state of continuous decline, with bears dominating trade. However, at current trend DOT presents an opportunity for buyers to re-enter the market as an ascending trend line forms. Price is expected to make another push towards the $30 mark where the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) will create a profit taking scenario.

