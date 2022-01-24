ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 2012 strategy game Oil Rush from Unigine is now free

GamingOnLinux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased all the way back in 2012, Oil Rush from Unigine is a naval strategy game and they've now decided to set it free by removing the price. Back at release, it was probably one of the most graphically demanding games available for Linux at the time, feels like it's part...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Related
GAMINGbible

Epic's Second Free Game Of 2022 Is Available Right Now

Right now, Epic Games is giving away sci-fi turn-based strategy title Galactic Civilizations III so hop to it and snap it up before this offer disappears. From developer Stardock, Galactic Civilizations III got a good roster of scores from reviewers when it released in 2015. There are a dizzying number of features and options when you get into the game, inviting you to play, play again with a range of alien races with their own histories, technology trees, unique ship components and more that affect how political, economic and martial events play out. Multiple win conditions mean you might unite every single individual in the galaxy in a show of peaceful cooperation, outstrip your competition with technological supremacy, assimilate all through cultural domination or lay waste to those who threaten your hold on the galaxy's resources with military conquest. And it's hardly a sci-fi expedition to write home about without powerful artifacts that sway peers to your side, or demystify the darkest reaches of the galaxy, or spawn a Queen space monster.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

One of the best puzzle games is now free to play

People using the Nintendo Switch can enjoy one until January 20, 2021 Best puzzle games Start. When this is usually possible at the full retail price of €39.98, the game is now completely free. The game is completely free to play for any Nintendo Switch owner with an online...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Idle Siege: Gameloft’s medieval-inspired strategy game is now available on Android and iOS

Gameloft, a leader in the creation and publishing of games, has announced that Idle Siege, a relaxing and stress-free yet delightfully engaging idle strategy game, is now available on Android and iOS devices worldwide. Players will be able to take a role of a mighty Warlord sent to test their mettle against the Unconquerable Islands, making critical strategic decisions from a siege camp, and tactical decisions from the battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Rush#Unigine#Strategy Game#Oil Rigs#Economy
Neowin

Games with Gold: Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are now free

January is halfway done and Microsoft is keeping to its Games with Gold schedule. The second wave of bonus games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are now available, offering copies of Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. The two have backward compatibility support as well,...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite's Free January 2022 Xbox Game Pass Perk Is Now Live

It's time for another Halo Infinite Game Pass Ultimate perk, as January's freebie rolls around. This time out, you can treat yourself to an absolutely-too-bright Warthog skin for your multiplayer endeavours, and a few other sweet bonuses. Those bonuses come in the form of a battle pass challenge swap, and...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Chocobo GP’ from Square Enix Is a Free ‘Chocobo GP’ Spin-Off App Available Now Worldwide on iOS and Android

As of now, there are no in app purchases in Chocobo GP’. I wouldn’t rule out them being added later on given the structure and how you earn coins to customize here. If you’d like to check it out, you can get Chocobo GP’ on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. I played it for a few minutes and it isn’t great right now. Hopefully it feels (and looks) better after an update or two. The Chocobo GP kart racer for Nintendo Switch will release on March 10th worldwide. Check out the official website for the Switch game here – https://square-enix-games.com/chocobo-gp/en-gb/ . Have you played the original Chocobo Racing and are you looking forward to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch in March?
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
purexbox.com

Konami's Free-To-Play Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Is Now Available On Xbox

The surprise announcements continue - with Konami shadow dropping Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on all platforms including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It's a free-to-play game featuring in-game purchases and online interactivity - that allows you to play the card game digitally, anywhere. The title features stunning HD graphics, a dynamic soundtrack and can be played at any skill level.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

HITMAN 3 arrives on Steam and works flawlessly on Linux with Proton

They've made the same mistake as previous entries with overwhelming choice. Even I was confused by it. They don't even properly explain anywhere on the Steam store, that if you own either (or both) HITMAN 1 / HITMAN 2 on Steam, you don't actually need the DLC for their missions as you will get them automatically when you first properly load it up (as I confirmed myself). You only find that out if you go to the Steam forum.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Easy Anti-Cheat gets much simpler for Proton and Steam Deck

Valve has announced that developers who use Easy Anti-Cheat for their games now have a much easier setup for Proton and the upcoming Steam Deck. As we wrote about recently, it turned out that the announcement from Epic Games on supporting Easy Anti-Cheat for Proton was not as easy as expected. It required an SDK update for Epic Online Services, something developers noted was not exactly simple.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Lutris game manager adds support for Origin integration

The free and open source game manager Lutris continues expanding the stores it supports installing games from, with Origin now being added into the mix. Currently Lutris supports installing games (both native Linux builds and Windows games with Wine) for Humble Bundle, GOG, Steam, Epic Games and Emulators so adding Origin sounds like a good idea.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

One of Nintendo Switch’s best puzzle games is now (mostly) free for 7 days

Nintendo mixes cool, weird, and ho-hum perks into its $20/year Switch Online subscription service, including one we don't generally talk about: limited-time game trials. Other modern gaming services include this sort of thing, particularly "Days With Gold" on Xbox Live, and the idea is that subscribers can temporarily test unlocked retail versions of games for no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Them's Fightin' Herds developer Mane6 acquired by Maximum Games

The team at Mane6 will now be part of Maximum Games, as the official announcement from the Them's Fightin' Herds developer has confirmed. Maximum Games own Modus, a "full-service publishing label focused on bringing AAA publishing services to the best independent developers around the world". Sounds like it will be...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Quake II RTX 1.6.0 adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)

Some of the other improvements include a removal of the NVIDIA Vulkan Ray Tracing extension, since it has been replaced by the vendor neutral extension now. Bigger additions came with support for nearest filtering on world textures, making any models translucent, polygonal light extraction from MD2/MD3/IQM models, smooth normals on the world mesh through a BSPX extension, support for unlit fog volumes and more new features.
VIDEO GAMES

