The 2012 strategy game Oil Rush from Unigine is now free

Right now, Epic Games is giving away sci-fi turn-based strategy title Galactic Civilizations III so hop to it and snap it up before this offer disappears. From developer Stardock, Galactic Civilizations III got a good roster of scores from reviewers when it released in 2015. There are a dizzying number of features and options when you get into the game, inviting you to play, play again with a range of alien races with their own histories, technology trees, unique ship components and more that affect how political, economic and martial events play out. Multiple win conditions mean you might unite every single individual in the galaxy in a show of peaceful cooperation, outstrip your competition with technological supremacy, assimilate all through cultural domination or lay waste to those who threaten your hold on the galaxy's resources with military conquest. And it's hardly a sci-fi expedition to write home about without powerful artifacts that sway peers to your side, or demystify the darkest reaches of the galaxy, or spawn a Queen space monster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO