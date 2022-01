Peter Salgo, MD: It’s one thing to say, we looked at the antibody levels and they’re down to 70% of where they were in the first month after you got the second dose. But I think what the public needs to hear or is asking to hear, which we don’t have an answer for is, does this make a difference? Is 70% enough? Why do I need a booster if I’m already immune? Seventy percent sounds pretty good to me. How do you message that to people who don’t have a statistical background? Does anybody have any suggestions here?

