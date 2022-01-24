Big George’s redemption: Foreman recalls Lyle war

For many boxers who sweat and bleed and toil to achieve something truly momentous in a sport that frequently can be harsh and unforgiving, what Vernon “The Viper” Forrest accomplished on Jan. 26, 2002, would almost certainly qualify as the high point of their earthly existence. That was the night in the Theater at Madison Square Garden when Forrest, as a 7-1 underdog, knocked down the undefeated “Sugar” Shane Mosley twice to not only wrest the WBC welterweight title from a man then widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, but did so in convincing fashion. The unanimous decision for Forrest was free of any hint of controversy, as evidenced by the official scorecards that had him winning by wide 118-108, 117-108 and 115-110 margins.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO