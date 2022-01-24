ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Big George’s redemption: Foreman recalls Lyle war

By Tom Gray
The Ring Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This feature originally appeared in the March 2016 issue of The Ring. The third fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier is generally recognized as the most brutal heavyweight war of the glorious ’70s but the ultimate punch-up of the era might’ve been George Foreman vs. Ron...

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul invited to attend Claressa Shields fight despite war of words

Claressa Shields’ promoter has extended an invite to Jake Paul for the multi-weight world champion’s next fight despite a high profile war of words between the two boxers.Shields accused Paul last year of being a “play-fighter” and suggested she would “embarrass” the YouTuber if they were to spar in the ring.Paul fired back, saying that he “loves karma” and that “the fake always get exposed” after Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes in an MMA fight in October.However the 25-year-old has since urged Shields to put their feud to one side and work together for the betterment of female combat...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Chris Colbert challenges Roger Gutierrez for a 130-pound belt on Feb. 26

Undefeated contender Chris Colbert will seek his first world title when he takes on WBA junior lightweight tiltist Roger Gutierrez in the Showtime main event on Saturday, February 26 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. In the co-main even, the Showtime...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Ring Magazine

Beating Shane Mosley – Twice! – Not the defining standard of Vernon Forrest’s too-short life

For many boxers who sweat and bleed and toil to achieve something truly momentous in a sport that frequently can be harsh and unforgiving, what Vernon “The Viper” Forrest accomplished on Jan. 26, 2002, would almost certainly qualify as the high point of their earthly existence. That was the night in the Theater at Madison Square Garden when Forrest, as a 7-1 underdog, knocked down the undefeated “Sugar” Shane Mosley twice to not only wrest the WBC welterweight title from a man then widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, but did so in convincing fashion. The unanimous decision for Forrest was free of any hint of controversy, as evidenced by the official scorecards that had him winning by wide 118-108, 117-108 and 115-110 margins.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Fury-Whyte saga gets another chapter as WBC postpones purse bid again

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have more time to secure a deal. A purse bid for the ordered clash between Tyson Fury, The Ring Magazine/WBC heavyweight champion, and Whyte, has been postponed for the fourth time. The initial purse bid was set for January 11 before a plethora of delays....
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Emile Griffith
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Foreman
Person
Big George
Person
Michael Moorer
Person
Ron Lyle
Person
Sonny Liston
Person
Cleveland Williams
Person
Tom Gray
The Ring Magazine

Ring Ratings Update: Where to rank Gary Russell Jr. (if at all)?

Mark Magsayo is now Ring's No. 2-rated featherweight after outpointing Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC title. Where should Russell, who was No. 1 prior to being dropped for inactivity, be ranked? Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME. 27. Jan. Gary Russell Jr.’s WBC featherweight reign – the longest world...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to learn fate as crucial deadline arrives

Oleksandr Usyk is certain to fight a British opponent next in 2022 - and a key deadline is fast-approaching which may finally determine whether it’s Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.A rematch between Joshua and Usyk has been on the cards since immediately after their fight last autumn, which saw the Ukrainian triumph and AJ trigger his rematch clause.Fury, meanwhile, dispensed with Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte installed as his mandatory challenger.However, there have been constant suggestions that Joshua would accept an offer to step aside and allow WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO titles-holder Usyk to face...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy