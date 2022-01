Antero Resources is one of the major players in the natural gas-rich Appalachian region. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a major producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Appalachia along with being one of the largest producers of these hydrocarbon products in the United States. This is a reasonably good position to be in considering that the demand for natural gas is expected to surge over the coming years and Appalachia is one of the richest sources of these products in the world. In the past, Antero Resources' potential was somewhat overshadowed by peers such as EQT Corporation (EQT) and Range Resources (RRC) as both of these companies had considerably stronger balance sheets. However, Antero Resources has managed to improve its finances considerably over the past few years. When we combine this newfound financial strength with the strong fundamentals for natural gas and natural gas liquids, we can see that the company could be a very worthy addition to an investment portfolio today.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO