Escalade Completes Acquisition Of Brunswick Billiards

January 21, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Charles Stanley shareholders approved the transaction. Charles Stanley continues to operate as a separate brand and does business as Charles Stanley, a division of Raymond James. The acquisition is estimated to be a $387 million deal in U.S. dollars (or roughly $280 million in British pound sterling). The acquisition will allow Raymond James to accelerate its growth in the U.K., and Charles Stanley will bring 200 additional wealth managers to the table.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO