Escalade Completes Acquisition Of Brunswick Billiards

Trijicon, Inc., a provider of aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, announced John Trull as vice president of sales and marketing. Trull served over 14 years with Remington Arms in a spectrum of capacities including product manager, director of marketing, vice president of product management & marketing, and senior vice president & general manager of firearms. He then moved on to serve as chief executive officer of Hunter’s Specialties, Inc., executive vice president of Davidson’s, and, most recently, vice president of product management and ammunition, Vista Outdoor, Inc.
