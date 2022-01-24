ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Escalade Completes Acquisition Of Brunswick Billiards

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 3 days ago

Escalade, Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of the assets of the Brunswick Billiards business from Life Fitness, LLC, a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP. The company said the acquisition enables...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

Lids Parent Raises $250M

Private equity holding company Ames Watson announced it had raised $250 million in a new round of funding as the company continues to expand. The funding was raised through Ames affiliate, Lids, issuance of a Term B private loan. Ames Watson expects to use this capital for add-on acquisitions and...
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s HCM Acquisition completes IPO

HCM Acquisition Corp. a Stamford-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has closed on its initial public offering (IPO) of 28.7 million units, including 3.75 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter of its over-allotment option. According to the company, the units were sold at a price of...
STAMFORD, CT
Benzinga

Schwazze Completes Acquisition Of Drift, Expanding Retail Footprint In Boulder County, Colorado

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Schwazze, SHWZ, the vertically integrated cannabis company previously operating as Medicine Man Technologies, announced on Wednesday that it has completed a transaction to acquire the assets of BG3 Investments, LLC dba Drift, which consists of two cannabis dispensaries located in Boulder, Colorado, increasing the company's dispensary footprint to 20.
BOULDER, CO
sgbonline.com

Reebok To Layoff 150 Employees As ABG Acquisition Nears Completion

According to a report in The Boston Globe, Reebok will lay off about 150 employees, mainly at its Boston headquarters. The layoffs will take effect around February 28, when its acquisition by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is scheduled to close. Reebok has about 600 employees in Boston and about 4,200...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Fitness#Bear Archery#Escalade Inc#Llc#Kps Capital Partners#Gm#Stiga#Rave Sports#Goalrilla#Woodplay
propertyindustryeye.com

Independent estate agency completes acquisition of well-known rival firm

George F. White has completed a strategic acquisition bolstering its presence in the north of England’s residential property market. George F. White has purchased Tyne & Tweed estate agents, a residential sales and lettings agency located in the heart of Berwick-upon-Tweed, adding several offices across the region as a result of the deal.
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Trijicon Names VP Sales And Marketing

Trijicon, Inc., a provider of aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, announced John Trull as vice president of sales and marketing. Trull served over 14 years with Remington Arms in a spectrum of capacities including product manager, director of marketing, vice president of product management & marketing, and senior vice president & general manager of firearms. He then moved on to serve as chief executive officer of Hunter’s Specialties, Inc., executive vice president of Davidson’s, and, most recently, vice president of product management and ammunition, Vista Outdoor, Inc.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Gear Aid Acquires Heroclip

Gear Aid, Inc. announced the acquisition of the Heroclip swivel carabiner product line from Lulabop, Inc., which was founded and invented by Mina Yoo in 2014. “Our design team has always admired the simplicity, rugged durability, beauty, and innovative design of the Heroclip carabiner,” said Gear Aid President Clark Campbell. “These attributes make Heroclip a great fit for the Gear Aid brand. Mina and her team at Lulabop have done an exceptional job of building awareness and a committed following for the Heroclip brand.”
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

DCG Acquisitions Completes Major Acquisition, Uniting Two Automotive Group Dynasties

DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group (DCG) company, announced the successful completion of an acquisition uniting two automotive group juggernauts. DCG represented both parties, whereby the Gee Automotive Companies—among the top three largest family-owned and operated automotive groups in the Pacific Northwest, acquired Dick’s Auto Group—one of the oldest family-owned and operated automotive groups in western Portland.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
sgbonline.com

Activist Investor Urges Peloton To Fire CEO, Explore Sale

In a letter to Peloton’s Board of Directors, activist investor Blackwells Capital called for its directors to fire the company’s CEO, Co-founder John Foley, and to weigh a sale as the connected fitness firm’s shares dropped amid falling sales. The company, which is in worse shape than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sgbonline.com

LVMH Luxury Ventures Invests In Aimé Leon Dore

LVMH, the French-based luxury conglomerate, has invested in New York-based streetwear label Aimé Leon Dore. The minority stake investment was made through its LVMH Luxury Ventures arm, which focuses on investing in emerging labels. Terms of the agreement were undisclosed. Established in Queens in 2014 by Teddy Santis, Aimé...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Coastal Hospitality Associates completes acquisition of Baymont by Wyndham Kitty Hawk

Coastal Hospitality Associates, LLC (“Coastal Hospitality”) has announced the purchase of the 98-room Baymont by Wyndham Kitty Hawk in Kitty Hawk. The transaction finalized on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Coastal Hospitality, a Virginia Beach, Va.-based hotel management and development company, will also assume daily management of the hotel,...
KITTY HAWK, NC
stpetecatalyst.com

Raymond James completes acquisition of Charles Stanley

January 21, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Charles Stanley shareholders approved the transaction. Charles Stanley continues to operate as a separate brand and does business as Charles Stanley, a division of Raymond James. The acquisition is estimated to be a $387 million deal in U.S. dollars (or roughly $280 million in British pound sterling). The acquisition will allow Raymond James to accelerate its growth in the U.K., and Charles Stanley will bring 200 additional wealth managers to the table.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Cadillac Expands the V-Series with the Escalade

Cadillac adds its storied Escalade into its popular performance lineup, the V-Series. Cadillac doesn't disclose specific performance details about the upcoming Escalade V-Series, but does tease its continued V8 persence. Cadillac plans to release the full details of this upcoming Escalade variant later this year. Internal combustion is on the...
CARS
irei.com

ESR completes acquisition of ARA Asset Management

ESR Cayman Ltd. has announced the completion of its acquisition of ARA Asset Management, including its subsidiary LOGOS, in a $5.2 billion transaction, which transforms the enlarged company into Asia Pacific’s No. 1 real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third-largest listed real estate investment manager globally with gross assets under management of $140 billion.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

RYU Hires Marketing Director

RYU Apparel, Inc. announced it had hired Zachary Beers as marketing director. In this role, Beers is responsible for its omnichannel marketing to attract and retain consumers to support its four-pillar growth strategy (Brand, Product, Digital, and Retail). Beers comes to RYU from Arc’Teryx having worked there for the past...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Aerosoles Acquired By American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group, a maker of accessories, announced it had finalized an agreement to acquire the assets of the comfort footwear brand, Aerosoles. The companies intend to expand distribution and introduce the brand to new categories and customers. “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of American...
BUSINESS
wlds.com

Shell Completes Acquisition of Savion Energy

A Cass County solar project is now under the management of one of the nation’s largest gasoline and oil suppliers. Savion Energy and Shell New Energies U.S. LLC jointly announced on December 17th that Savion had been purchased by Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell – the fourth largest oil producer in the world according to Investopedia.
CASS COUNTY, IL
propertyindustryeye.com

Historic agency completes acquisition of long-standing rival

Leeds-based Adair Paxton has completed the acquisition of Rothwell estate agent, William Denton and Son. William Denton and Son, founded more than 140 years ago, has been sold after its owners opted to retire. Paul Simpson, who joined William Denton and Son 45 years ago and became a partner, alongside...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Cardinal Cycling Group Acquires Detroit Bikes

Cardinal Cycling Group has acquired the assets of Detroit Bikes, including the brand, inventory and production facility. Zak Pashak, Detroit Bikes founder, will remain a partner in the new company and continue factory management and business development. Detroit Bikes will continue operations while it executes planned 2022 production and develops...
DETROIT, MI
Community Impact Austin

Cummins completes 50% acquisition of Momentum Fuel Technologies from New Braunfels-based Rush Enterprises

New Braunfels-based Rush Enterprises announced Jan. 18 that engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. acquired 50% equity in Momentum Fuel Technologies, a division of Rush Enterprises. The joint venture will focus on renewable natural gas using methane collected from organic waste, according to a press release. Cummins announced a 15-liter natural gas...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy