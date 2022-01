DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There’s a second group of traveling nurses and other staff arriving in North Texas. The president and CEO of the Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council, Stephen Love said they could use the help. “We are getting a second group over and above what he had thought,” Love said. “How many were going to end up with we’ve got to see.” As the surge in COVID-19 cases continues to put a strain on hospital staff, health care systems across North Texas are looking for more staff. “We were really kind of understaffed even before this latest surge with Omicron, but now many of...

