CLOQUET, Minn. – A foundation is recognizing Cloquet as an area of rural Minnesota that could use some help boosting its access to broadband internet. The Blandin Foundation offers $75,000 matching grants to help advance technology goals for communities that apply to be a part of the program, and Cloquet is one of the newest cities to receive funding from it.

CLOQUET, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO