Vicinity Motor Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that management...

StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ("Pardes"), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints MarketSmart Communications to Provide Canadian Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced it has entered into an investor relations agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide Canadian investor relations (IR) services to Vicinity.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K VICINITY MOTOR CORP For: Jan 26

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant’s name) 3168, 262nd Street. Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada V6B 1R4. Telephone: (604) 607-4000. (Address and telephone number...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

LightPath Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled for February 10, 2022. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Washington State
StreetInsider.com

American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of carbon, rare earth and critical elements and advanced carbon products to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Vicinity Motor Looks Cheap Based On 2022 Forecasts, It's My Top Pick In EV Space

The company is building an EV production facility in the USA that is set to open in the first half of 2022. I've written several bearish articles on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on SA and some subscribers are probably wondering if there is even one company in this space that I consider to be cheap and promising. There is and its name is Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV). The latter is a relatively small bus maker that is going electric in 2022, with revenues and EBITDA expected to grow to more than C$140 million ($112.1 million) and over C$10 million ($8 million), respectively. Vicinity is well funded following a $17 million public offering in November and has a market valuation of $108.2 million as of the time of writing. Order volumes this month have been encouraging and I think the company could beat its financial forecasts if the rest of the year goes this well. Let's review.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

InfiniteWorld to Participate in BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

InfiniteWorld , Inc., a leading Metaverse infrastructure platform that enables brands to create, monetize and drive consumer engagement with digital content, and Aries I Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, announced that Yonathan Lapchik, Chief Executive Officer of InfiniteWorld and Nathaniel Hunter, Chief Operating Officer of InfiniteWorld, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conference:
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mogo (MOGO) to Participate in BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference, which is being held virtually on January 19, 2022. Mr. Feller...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Proterra to provide battery systems to at least 600 Vicinity Motor Corp. commercial EVs by 2024, including transit buses

Transit EV manufacturer Proterra has announced a large, multi-year agreement with commercial EV manufacturer Vicinity Motor to provide battery systems to hundreds of future commercial vehicles. As part of the supply agreement, a minimum of 600 Vicinity Motor EVs will be powered by Proterra battery systems through 2024, including transit buses and Class 3 to 5 commercial trucks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Elys Game Technology January 2022 Investor Day Video Conference

Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company")...
HOBBIES
Vancouver, CA
Reuters

Activist investor, takeover talk heap pressure on Kohl's Corp

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) has been approached by a potential buyer, sources said on Tuesday, as the department store came under fresh pressure from an activist hedge fund to explore strategic options if it does not find a way to boost its stock price. Acacia Research, which...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Announces Closing of Business Combination between Trebia Acquisition Corp. and System1

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the business combination (the "Business Combination") ...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Townsquare Execs Readying For Another Investor Conference

Mark January 19-20 on your calendar. The dates tied to the now-cancelled NATPE Miami conference and expo in Miami Beach also happen to be when a virtual small cap conference will take place. Among the participants is a local media company known for its digital and broadcast radio solutions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an ...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dow expects strong first-quarter sales on higher prices

(Reuters) -Dow Inc on Thursday forecast better-than-expected sales for the current quarter after fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by higher prices for its products as supplies remained tight amid strong demand. Shares of the company, which makes chemicals used in a range of products including food packaging, mattresses, textiles and...
MIDLAND, MI

