Vicinity Motor Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

The company is building an EV production facility in the USA that is set to open in the first half of 2022. I've written several bearish articles on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on SA and some subscribers are probably wondering if there is even one company in this space that I consider to be cheap and promising. There is and its name is Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV). The latter is a relatively small bus maker that is going electric in 2022, with revenues and EBITDA expected to grow to more than C$140 million ($112.1 million) and over C$10 million ($8 million), respectively. Vicinity is well funded following a $17 million public offering in November and has a market valuation of $108.2 million as of the time of writing. Order volumes this month have been encouraging and I think the company could beat its financial forecasts if the rest of the year goes this well. Let's review.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO