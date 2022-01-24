ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) and MolGenie Report Early Potency Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Protease Inhibitor

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the company and its partner, MolGenie GmbH, have synthesized a compound that appears to be considerably...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Anixa Biosciences and MolGenie Announce Early Potency Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Protease Inhibitor

SAN JOSE, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the company and its partner, MolGenie GmbH, have synthesized a compound that appears to be considerably more potent than nirmatrelvir at inhibiting Mpro, the main protease of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Nirmatrelvir is the main component of Pfizer's PAXLOVID™, which was recently authorized to treat COVID-19. PAXLOVID also includes ritonavir, which is an HIV drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Kumar
technologynetworks.com

AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test and Detection of Omicron

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, provides an update on the performance of the AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test (LFT) with the Omicron variant. The performance of...
CORONAVIRUS
StreetInsider.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports New Data Demonstrating Neutralizing Antibody Immune Response to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Booster Clinical Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced new data from clinical development programs for ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, next-generation, self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidates targeting variants of concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potency#Protease#Inhibitors#Molgenie Report#Streetinsider Premium#Anixa Biosciences#Molgenie Gmbh#Paxlovid#Ritonavir
Seeking Alpha

Pardes Biosciences: Advancing A Viral Protease Inhibitor Platform

Pardes Biosciences is developing a novel coronavirus protease inhibitor platform that is extendable to other variants and viruses. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, designs and develops novel, "rapidly-deployable" oral drug candidates utilizing reversible covalent chemical bonding, to target viruses and other human diseases, with safety and efficacy achieved by enhanced selectivity and activity. Pardes (Hebrew: orchard) aims to capitalize on modern patient-friendly methodologies such as telehealth, test-at-home and point-of-care diagnostics and strategic partnerships to deliver a better experience to patients whenever and wherever the medical need occurs. The company's initial focus is on the eradication of coronavirus and preventing a future pandemic. Pardes advisory board includes MDs and PhDs working at big pharma companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), GSK (NYSE:GSK), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), etc., and the management includes MDs and PhDs who bring working experience from leading healthcare institutions and companies such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Genentech, Gilead, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), UCSF, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

'Decoy' protein works against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

A drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in humanized animal models of severe COVID-19 disease, according to a Nature Chemical Biology study from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Drug Inhibits Proliferation of SARS-CoV-2 and Reduces Exaggerated Immune Response

A research team led by Prof. Stephan Ludwig, a virologist at the Institute of Virology at the University of Münster, has found a new dual attack mode of action while working on the development of a drug candidate against SARS-CoV-2 infections. This could constitute the basis for a broadly effective drug to fight Covid 19. The data, which have now been published in the journal “Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences”, provided the basis for the approval issued by the German Institute of Drugs and Medicinal Products for a clinical study currently being worked on.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
precisionvaccinations.com

Intranasal Inhibitor Blocks Omicron and Other SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(Precision Vaccinations) — A molecule developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein and may offer short-term protection against the virus. Announced by the University of Helsinki on January 10, 2022, cell cultures and animal studies show that TriSb92, a new molecule...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Parents hoping to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 will need to be patient, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Wednesday. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while he expects the vaccine regimen for children under 5 will be three doses, he couldn’t provide a timeline on when the […] The post Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy