Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) and MolGenie Report Early Potency Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Protease Inhibitor

Pardes Biosciences is developing a novel coronavirus protease inhibitor platform that is extendable to other variants and viruses. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, designs and develops novel, "rapidly-deployable" oral drug candidates utilizing reversible covalent chemical bonding, to target viruses and other human diseases, with safety and efficacy achieved by enhanced selectivity and activity. Pardes (Hebrew: orchard) aims to capitalize on modern patient-friendly methodologies such as telehealth, test-at-home and point-of-care diagnostics and strategic partnerships to deliver a better experience to patients whenever and wherever the medical need occurs. The company's initial focus is on the eradication of coronavirus and preventing a future pandemic. Pardes advisory board includes MDs and PhDs working at big pharma companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), GSK (NYSE:GSK), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), etc., and the management includes MDs and PhDs who bring working experience from leading healthcare institutions and companies such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Genentech, Gilead, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), UCSF, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) etc.

