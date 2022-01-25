ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Reports ontract Sales for Q4 2021

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is reporting contract sales for fourth quarter 2021 in conjunction with its participation at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Reports Prelim Q4 Operating Stats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) announced today that it expects to report the following fourth quarter 2021 property operating statistics for the Company's total owned resort portfolio of 7,124 rooms when it reports final results in February 2022:
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades KB Home (KBH) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst John LoVallo II upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Reports Q4 EPS Beat, Revenue Below Street

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) reported its Q4 results, with EPS coming in at $6.14, better than the Street estimate of $5.84. Revenue was $5.82 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion, driven by strong execution of cost-based price increases, while elevated supply issues remain.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
yourmileagemayvary.net

Marriott Bonvoy Has This Remnant Of Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) In The System

When the Marriott Bonvoy program enveloped Starwood Preferred Guest, they acted like the Borg in Star Trek. Every part of the old program had to be assimilated. This included consolidation of the co-brand cards, which Chase and AMEX offered. Some of the cards would be run by each bank. It was a confusing time because if you held a card from either bank that was eliminated, you could keep the card, but no one could apply for a new card.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenues of $2.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, provided a customer update and its preliminary outlook for revenue, monthly recurring revenue, and net loss for the fourth quarter 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Reports Q3 Revenue of EUR247M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $165.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Guidance for 2022:. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Reports Q4 FFO of $1.77

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) reported Q4 FFO of $1.77, versus $2.22 reported last year. Crown Castle sees FY2022 FFO of $7.31-$7.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Crown Castle (CCI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Tops Q4 EPS by 15c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

International Paper (IP) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Top Estimates

IP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by a margin of 10%. However, the bottom line improved 47% year over year aided by strong demand and higher sales in its segments, which helped offset the impact of higher input costs and operational and supply chain constraints.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

TSCO - Free Report) have jumped more than 5% before the trading session on Jan 27, following the impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines improved year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. The company delivered the seventh straight quarter of more than 10% increase in comparable store sales (comps). Encouragingly, management issued an upbeat view for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ball Corp. (BLL) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.90, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

3M Co. (MMM) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.31, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion.
STOCKS

