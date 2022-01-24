ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX) Announces Direct 17.95M Share Offering at $0.39/sh

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE American: TRX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 17,948,718 of the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Riley Exploration Permia (REPX) Announces Appointment of Rebecca Bayless to its Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") increased the size of the Board from five to six members and appointed Rebecca (Becky) L. Bayless as an independent member to fill the newly-created directorship, both effective January 25, 2022. Ms. Bayless has been appointed to serve as the Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Prices Upsized 4.07M Share Offering at $27/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4,074,075 shares of its common stock and, in lieu of shares of common stock, to a certain investor, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 925,925 shares of common stock pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $27.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a public offering price of $26.999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The expected gross proceeds to Sierra Oncology from the offering is approximately $135.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Sierra Oncology has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sierra Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepare for potential commercialization of momelotinib, clinical development of its other product candidates, research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, working capital, and capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. All of the securities are being offered by Sierra Oncology. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Vaccinex (VCNX) Announces 5.945M Share Private Placement at $1.11/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that the company entered into a stock purchase agreement before the market close on January 27, 2022 with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase its common shares. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. In addition, Zymeworks intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of common shares offered in the offering (including shares underlying the pre-funded warrants), at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trx#Global Partners#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse American#Company#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Epizyme (EPZM) Prices 56.7M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 25 Filed by: MINELLA LYNN C

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted stock...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Star Equity Holdings (STRR) Prices 9.5M Share and Warrant Offering at $1.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share and common warrant. Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $14.25 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Announces Up to 100M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA), announced today that it has commenced an offer (the “Offer”) to holders of Exela’s outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), to exchange up to 100,000,000 shares of Common Stock for up to $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.00% senior notes due 2029 (the “New Notes”). The Offer is being made pursuant the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 contained in Section 3(a)(9) for the New Notes. Under that exemption, if Common Stock tendered is freely tradable, the New Notes received in the exchange will be freely tradable. If the Common Stock tendered in the exchange is restricted, the New Notes will be restricted to the same degree. The Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Exchange dated January 26, 2022, as may be amended or supplemented in accordance with the terms thereof.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Prices 2.1M Share Offering at $352/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its underwritten offering of 2,100,000 shares of common stock at $352.00 per share. The Bank has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) Announces $5M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) today announced it its board of directors approved a $5.0 million share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022 (the "Share Buyback Program"). Under the Share Buyback Program, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Jupiter Wellness' common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations. The Share Buyback Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. Jupiter Wellness intends to complete share buyback transactions under the Share Buyback Program prior to the close of its proposed acquisition of Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Announces 20M Share Public Offering of Common Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 of its Class A common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share ("Class A common shares"), of which 10,000,000 shares will be offered directly by the Company, and 10,000,000 shares will be offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their respective affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 3,000,000 Class A common shares.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Prices 3.5M Share Offering at $10.75/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,502,033 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.75 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on January 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to purchase from certain non-employee holders (i) outstanding PWP Holdings LP Class A partnership units and (ii) outstanding shares of the Company’s Class B common stock. PWP will not retain any proceeds from the Offering.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Announces $100M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program effective January 24, 2022. The program replaces the previous share repurchase authorization that had $24.2 million of the original $40 million remaining and authorizes the repurchase by the Company of up to $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over the period ending on March 31, 2024.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Opera Limited (OPRA) Announces $50M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the "Program"), which authorizes the Company's management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Playtika's (PLTK) Largest Stockholder Exploring Sale of Portion of Shares of Playtika

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) ("Playtika") and its largest stockholder, Playtika Holding UK II Limited ("PHUK II"), announced today that PHUK II has decided to explore options for a potential sale of a portion of the shares of Playtika common stock held by PHUK II. Such sale is currently contemplated to be approximately 15 to 25% of the total shares of Playtika currently outstanding, as further described below.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OceanPal (OP) Prices 15.57M Share Offering at $0.77/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering consisting of 15,571,429 units at a price of US$0.77 per unit, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu of one share of common stock) and one Class A warrant to purchase one share of common stock, which will immediately separate upon issuance. In addition, certain selling stockholders affiliated with the Company are selling 628,571 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock sold by a selling stockholder will be sold with one Class A warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately US$11,990,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including for the potential future acquisition of vessels. The Company will not receive any of the gross proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Announces $140M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase shares of Company common stock at a total cost of up to $140 million through December 31, 2022. This would result in the repurchase of approximately 9% of outstanding shares based on the current share price.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Enviva Partners (EVA) Prices 4.3M Share Offering at $70/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,300,000 common shares at $70.00 per share. Enviva has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 common shares from Enviva.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy