Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX) Announces Direct 17.95M Share Offering at $0.39/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4,074,075 shares of its common stock and, in lieu of shares of common stock, to a certain investor, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 925,925 shares of common stock pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $27.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a public offering price of $26.999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The expected gross proceeds to Sierra Oncology from the offering is approximately $135.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Sierra Oncology has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sierra Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepare for potential commercialization of momelotinib, clinical development of its other product candidates, research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, working capital, and capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. All of the securities are being offered by Sierra Oncology. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 HOURS AGO