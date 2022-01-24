Input about Salina public transportation sought

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Angela D. Coble, Salina, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser. “Ms. Coble will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” Governor Kelly said. “She has the Kansas grit, dedication, and experience, in addition to a strong reputation in her local and legal communities, that will make her an excellent Court of Appeals judge.”

