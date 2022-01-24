Input about Salina public transportation sought
The University of Kansas Transportation Center (KUTC) needs your help!. KUTC is "working with OCCK Transportation to evaluate and analyze the city's public transportation system....salinapost.com
The University of Kansas Transportation Center (KUTC) needs your help!. KUTC is "working with OCCK Transportation to evaluate and analyze the city's public transportation system....salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0