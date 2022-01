News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) 60.7% HIGHER; Enerflex Ltd. and Exterran announced a business combination to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure. The company will operate as Enerflex Ltd. and will remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through greater scale and efficiencies, the transaction will strengthen Enerflex’s ability to serve customers in key natural gas, water, and energy transition markets, while enhancing shareholder value through sustainable improvements in profitability and cash flow generation.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO