Kohl’s Receives Pressure From Two Possible Suitors

By SGB Media
 3 days ago

Kohl’s shares are set to surge Monday morning as the department store chain is reportedly fielding interest from two suitors at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell. The latest potential takeover offer came Sunday from Sycamore Partners, two days...

Related
Kohl's Confirms It Has Been Approached About a Possible Sale

(AP) Kohl’s is confirming that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading. The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation Monday follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal.
Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
Activist Investor Seeks Seat On Kohl’s Board

Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which owns about a 5 percent stake in Kohl’s Corp., sent a letter to the retailer’s board on Tuesday urging Kohl’s to publicly commit to carrying out a “robust” process to review strategic alternatives and form a special committee of independent directors to oversee the review.
Activist Letter Steps Up Pressure on Kohl’s

Click here to read the full article. Macellum Advisors, which holds nearly 5 percent of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corp., on Tuesday issued another letter to the company’s board imploring it to pursue strategies geared to enhance shareholder value. Macellum’s second letter follows its letter last week encouraging Kohl’s board to initiate a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of Kohl’s, and indicating there were serious potential suitors. Days later, two bids to buy the company from Acacia Research Corp. and Sycamore Partners came to light. Acacia is offering $64 a share.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its...
Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

Department store shares moved higher Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's confirmed receipt of a takeover offer. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 17%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 10.5%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVID-19 as shopping habits shift. Macy's most recent earnings blew past expectations. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 22, according to a FactSet calendar. Nordstrom's most recent earnings report missed expectations. It is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 3. Kohl's stock is up 38.7% over the past year. Macy's has rocketed 108.9%. And Nordstrom is down 40.7% for the period.
True Corporate Romance? Two Suitors Bid For The Heart Of Kohl’s

Kohls has become very popular of late, and now at the start of 2022, it finds itself at the crux of a passionate love triangle. The retail chain has two companies fighting over it, both with intentions of purchasing the company for themselves. Right now, Kohls is like the prom...
Report: Kohl's receives unsolicited $9 billion takeover bid

Retailer Kohl’s Corp. has received an unsolicited $9 billion takeover bid – a 37% premium to the company’s Friday stock price – from a group backed by hedge fund Starboard Value LP, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shares of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS)...
Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
Kohl's: Barbarians At The Gate

Late Friday night, it was reported by the WSJ, that Acacia/Starboard Value offered Kohl's Board of Directors $9 billion (roughly $64 per share) to buy out the company. (In case you were wondering, the title, Barbarians At The Gate, is a reference to the book written, in 1989, by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. Bryan and John were investigative journalists, then working for the WSJ, and they chronicled the RJR Nabisco buyout. As there have been millions of new brokerage accounts opened since the onset of the Covid pandemic, perhaps many readers might not have even been born, at the time this book was written. The phrase is used to describe aggressive activist investing/proxy campaigns. And to be clear, I am not calling Jon Duskin, or anyone in Jon's group actual barbarians. Again, it is a reference to the 1989 book).
Kohl’s May Have Second Suitor in Takeover Bid

Just days after receiving a takeover offer from Starboard Value, Kohl’s could see a second takeover offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, Reuters reported Sunday (Jan. 23). Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said that Sycamore has reached out to inquire about buying Kohl’s in a...
Kohl’s receives an unsolicited buyout bid, others may follow

Kohl’s has received an unsolicited acquisition offer of $9 billion from a group led by an activist hedge fund, according to a Wall Street Journal report. There is a high likelihood that news of this bid will lead others to place offers on the table, and Reuters reports that a private equity firm is in the process of doing just that.

