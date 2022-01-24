Southbound Route 28 reopens in Harmar following crash

Tribune-Review

Southbound Route 28 is open again after being closed for about two hours because of a crash.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported around 7:50 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The number of vehicles involved was not immediately known.

The crash location was just after the southbound on-ramp from Harmar.

One southbound lane reopened around 9:50 a.m. A heavy backlog of traffic was beginning to make its way down the highway.

One lane remained closed as crews and emergency personnel continued to work to clear the scene, a PennDOT spokeswoman said.

One person was taken to a hospital, the 911 dispatcher said. How seriously that person was hurt was not known.