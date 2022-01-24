ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Cow falls out of truck on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Joshua Kuhn
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5upS_0du4aeDn00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic was backed up after a female dairy cow fell off a transfer truck in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened near the I-26/US 176 interchange.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the cow fell out of the trailer and the trailer kept going.

Troopers said the cow was not hit and had some road rash. They are hoping to locate the animal’s owner.

According to highway patrol, a local veterinarian happened to be driving by and helped get the cow to a clinic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Man injured during shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Thursday morning in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:00 a.m. to a shooting that happened in the 100 block Chandler Street. Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man shot at least one time with […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Dairy#Spartanburg Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy