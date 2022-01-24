NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

Calm today announced Jay Shetty, New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, former-monk, and purpose coach as Chief Purpose Officer, a first-of-its-kind role for the mental wellness brand. As Chief Purpose Officer, Shetty will join Calm’s daily meditation content roster with his first daily content series, The Daily Jay, support Calm for Business to help organizations bring mindfulness to the forefront of workplace culture, and further Calm’s mission to get the world to view mental health as health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005170/en/

Jay Shetty Joins Calm as Chief Purpose Officer, Launching Daily Content Series

Shetty’s daily content series, The Daily Jay, offers seven-minute daily mindfulness sessions inclusive of an uplifting monologue, short meditation and actionable life insight. The series is designed to help people build a practice of caring for their mental health and unlock their full life potential. The Daily Jay is available today exclusively on Calm.

“With my new daily series on Calm, I am bringing my meditation, storytelling, wisdom and action into one place for the first time, and it’s powerful,” said Shetty. “My hope for The Daily Jay is to rethink how we implement meditation into our daily lives. It’s not something you have to do alone in a quiet space. You can take your practice into the busyness of your life, that’s the beauty of it.”

The series builds off one of Calm’s most popular content series, The Daily Calm led by Tamara Levitt. The Daily Jay will focus on topics such as mindset, habit formation, purpose, morning routines and more to educate and guide members at any point on their mental health journey. This is the newest content offering helping members build a daily mindfulness practice on Calm.

“The Daily Calm has been listened to over 150 million times by our community,” said Greg Justice, Calm’s VP of Content. “The daily practice has a profound impact on our members. Our goal with The Daily Jay is to bring a fresh, action-oriented format to our library, helping even more people build a transformative daily mindfulness routine.”

As Chief Purpose Officer, Shetty will play a critical role for Calm for Business by developing exclusive content for employees, helping to build mental resilience. He will also drive conversations to bring mental health to the forefront of the employee experience and workplace culture.

“43% of full time employees say their job is the main cause of their negative mental health,” said Shetty. “This needs to change. Work should be a place where we flourish, not a constant source of stress. Reimagining the relationship between mental health and work, empowering employees to have conversations to eliminate stigmas and shining a light on available resources will be some of my core focus areas as Chief Purpose Officer.”

Together, Shetty and Calm are propelling the mission of making the world happier and healthier through life-changing daily content and getting the world to view mental health as health.

“Jay is an inspiration to millions of people globally,” said Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “He brings a unique perspective to Calm during a critical time, when the need to invest in personal mental health has never been more clear. This marks a significant moment for us in increasing accessibility to mental health resources on a global scale.”

Calm is a complete mental wellness experience, with content to support your mindfulness journey. From bespoke sleep, meditation, music and wisdom audio content to interactive features such as mood check ins, gratitude reflections, breathing techniques and gentle movement, Calm has content to meet members at every moment. Visit calm.com/dailyjay to learn more.

About Calm

Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 App for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation™, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date, with more than 4 million paying members.

About Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, purpose coach, former monk, host of the #1 Health & Wellness podcast “On Purpose,” and co-founder of Sama Tea.

Jay has a myriad of accolades under his belt. In 2019, AdWeek dubbed him a Young Influentials cover star, describing him as “an emanation of spiritual force.” In 2017, Forbes named him to the 30 Under 30 List for being a game changer in media. People Magazine has named him “one to watch.” In 2018 and 2019, the Streamy’s named him the Best Health & Wellness Creator of the Year. His videos have been viewed more than 10 billion times and he is followed by over 50 million people across social media.

In 2019, Jay created “On Purpose,” which is now the world’s #1 Health & Wellness podcast and in its opening year, ranked #1 on Spotify in India and in Apple’s Top 20 Podcasts of the Year. Guests have included talent from various backgrounds, such as Oprah, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and Alicia Keys, among others.

In 2020, Jay authored his first book, “Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday.” The book debuted at #1 on the New York Times, #1 on the Sunday Times and was deemed “un-put-down-able” by Amazon, where it held the #1 spot worldwide.

When Jay isn’t writing or making videos, he’s coaching as the founder of the Jay Shetty Certification School, a purpose driven educational institution offering accredited certifications in life coaching to individuals and organizations. He’s been a keynote speaker around the world on global stages on behalf of powerhouses like Google, Microsoft, Netflix, HSBC, and has developed corporate training programs for many of these organizational clients. His online courses have been attended by over 2 million students and his “Genius Community” provides weekly programming on the principles and practices for health and wellness to thousands of members in over 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005170/en/

Erin Fisher,press@calm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE INTERNET GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Calm

PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005170/en