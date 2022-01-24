Kareo’s New RPA-Powered Capabilities Boost SYFR Health Information Management’s Performance

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, today announced that SYFR Health Information Management (SYFR), a medium-sized medical billing company in Gillette, Wyoming, has improved revenue collection and optimized workflows through Kareo’s newest revenue cycle management solution. Kareo robotic process automation (RPA) is a portfolio of flexible billing and data integration tools using automated bots that uniquely translate and process large volumes of files to provide tailored information to medical billing companies’ and independent practices’ needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005174/en/

Kareo Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Standardizes Billing Processes Regardless of the System Practices Use. (Photo: Business Wire)

SYFR serves clients in more than 20 U.S. states and employs a staff of 40. By leveraging Kareo’s RPA capabilities, SYFR reduced time spent on manual and repetitive billing tasks and increased profitability by automating its revenue cycle management workflows. Since implementation, the organization has improved operational efficiencies by more than 40% and claims processing by 35%.

A longtime Kareo client, SYFR uses the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions including Kareo Practice Management, Kareo Clinical EHR, Kareo Engage, Kareo Telehealth, Kareo Cloud, Kareo Patient Collect, and Kareo Patient Statements.

“Kareo has been a trusted partner for years and continues to give us peace of mind with our revenue cycle business,” said SYFR CEO Dustin Martinson. “Kareo‘s RPA technology has helped us streamline our processes, which alleviates worry about client retention and allows staff to focus their time on recapturing revenue that might have otherwise been left on the table.”

Kareo recently announced it added RPA technology to its platform through the acquisition of PatientlySpeaking. Kareo currently provides billing services to more than 1,600 billing companies across the country.

“It’s impactful to see how automated data entry has enabled SYFR to improve billing accuracy, productivity, and resource allocation,” said Brian Cafferty, Vice President of RPA Development for Kareo. “We are proud that our RPA capabilities have had an immediate and positive impact on SYFR’s transaction processing cost, especially in laboratory billing, which notoriously has such high volumes. We look forward to continuing to support the company’s business growth and helping staff avoid burnout.”

About SYFR Health Information Management

Established in 2015, SYFR Health Information Management is a full-service medical coding, billing, and consulting company. SYFR is not limited to its geographical location thanks to technological advances in the medical space. SYFR takes pride in serving clients locally as well as in various regions of the U.S. SYFR offers a variety of medical billing and consulting services and serves a variety of specialties in the healthcare space.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and billing companies in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner’s Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo’s headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005174/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

Amanda Feld

Kareo

(310) 968-6831

amanda.feld@kareo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT INTERNET HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Kareo

PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005174/en