ARVADA, Colo. — One person was injured in an exchange of gunfire with Arvada police officers Wednesday night, the Arvada Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., officers were on a call in the area of 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard when they heard a gunshot. The officers then saw an SUV speed out of the Walgreens parking lot, Arvada police spokesman David Snelling said. Police believe the suspect stole the SUV after firing the gun.

ARVADA, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO