New York City, NY

Progressive Care to settle with 2 investors

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD) reached an agreement to settle its demand against two investors, Chicago Venture Partners (CVP) and Iliad Research and Trading. Under the settlement agreement, CVP agreed to pay the company $175K. Upon receipt of payment, the...

