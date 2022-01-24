Progressive Care to settle with 2 investors

Although the debt level is a bit troubling, I think the company has the means to handle it, and continue to grow the dividend. In the 22 months or so since I put out my bullish article on H&R Block Inc. (HRB), the shares have returned just over 70% against a gain of ~76% for the S&P 500. Interestingly, fully 14% of my returns here came from the dividend, so that’ll be one of the things I focus on in this article. I thought I’d look at the name again, because holding a stock priced at $21.50 is by definition more risky than buying that same stock at $14. I’ll try to determine whether to buy more, sell, or hold by looking at the most recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, as you might have guessed if you’re one of my regulars, I’m going to write about potential opportunities with short put options here.

