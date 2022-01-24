ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday will bring more sunshine for the morning with warmer temperatures for the afternoon

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are still cold out this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. So you will probably want the layers this morning. Today will be the warmest day this week though with increasing cloud coverage. Highs will be reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon. Rain...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

We will see milder temperatures on our Thursday

Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been the dominant force in our world of weather today. We have seen some very cold air as the rule across our area. Temperatures well below the normal for this time of the year. We have seen plenty of sunshine as the rule due to this high pressure, just a few thin clouds have been flowing by.
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

Wednesday afternoon keeps the sun around with breezy weather

We are still seeing an abundance of sunshine to help warm us up, but through the day we are only getting into the low and middle 40's. Morning temperatures over the next several days stay in the 20's and low 30's. Remember to keep any pets and plants protected from the cold during the overnights. Afternoons will bounce back and forth between the 40's and low 50's. We are not expecting a lot of cloud coverage or many rain chances in the extended forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

Thursday brings in a few more clouds but still dry through the day

This morning we are starting off in the 20s once again so bundle up. We won't be as breezy for today though so temperatures warm to the low 50's this afternoon. We will continue to see high pressure dominated weather as the rule over the next several days for the most part. We will see a cold front move through later this evening. This front isn't bringing any rainfall but will continue some ups and downs with the temperatures over the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Severe Weather#Canadian#Wtva Weather
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
wgno.com

Frigid waking up, warmer this afternoon!

Good morning! Happy Thursday as a chilly one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front races to town again Friday and the coldest air returns Saturday morning!. Enjoy this beautiful forecast for today before temperatures fall again looking to your weekend. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy