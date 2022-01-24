ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Chantelle Thomas: Tributes after Godre'r Graig crash death

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family has paid tribute to an 18-year-old woman who died in a single-vehicle crash. Chantelle Thomas from Godre'r Graig died...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Coroner confirms 1 death after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night. Allmon said this man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at around 8:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
BBC

Manchester bridge crash: Family pay tribute to Nadia Yusuf

A 17-year-old girl who was killed when a car struck a railway bridge was a "cheerful and caring" teenager "with a beautiful heart", her family has said. Nadia Yusuf, of Manchester, was a passenger in a white Mercedes when it crashed on Mancunian Way at about 23:45 GMT on Monday, police said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tribute to cyclist killed in two-car crash in Solihull

The family of a cyclist who died in a collision involving two cars have paid tribute to their "brightest light". Jacqui Witham was on Friday Lane in Solihull at about 10:00 GMT last Wednesday when she suffered fatal injuries in a crash. Two vehicles involved in the collision are being...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes to pair killed in Isle of Wight two-vehicle crash

The families of two men who died in a two-vehicle crash have paid tribute to them. Taylor Antwiss, 20, from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, and Owen Bartlett, 20, from Cowes, died when the Honda Civic they were travelling in collided with a van near Newport on 11 January.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales Police#Wales#Traffic Accident#Citroen
BBC

Tribute to couple killed in three-vehicle Selborne crash

A couple who died in a three-vehicle collision on a Hampshire road were "much adored" grandparents and parents, their family has said. Roger and Christine Barton, 76 and 75, died at the scene when their Volkswagen Tiguan was involved in a crash on the B3006 in Selborne on 7 January.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

A55 Britannia Bridge: Tributes to man who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a car crash on the A55 Britannia Bridge on Thursday. Marc Winston Roberts, 52, from the Amlwch area of Anglesey, lost his life after a crash involving two cars and a two HGVs at around 03:00 GMT. Mr Roberts' family...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Philadelphia

Mystery Surrounds Driver's Death After I-76 Crash in NJ

A driver who smashed into a barrier in a construction zone leading to an overnight closure of Interstate 76 in Camden County, New Jersey, was found dead inside the car and investigators are trying to figure out what killed him. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-76 just...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BBC

Four-year-old boy dies as off-road bike hits lamp-post

A four-year-old boy died when the off-road bike he was believed to have been a passenger on hit a lamp-post, police said. The crash happened shortly after 13:00 GMT on Sunday in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland in County Durham. The child was airlifted to the Royal Victoria...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies in crash on A90

A man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.The collision happened at the road’s Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.It is understood a car and a lorry were involved in the crash.Officers gave an update at about 10.30pm and said the A90 is still closed to southbound traffic at Tipperty Junction.UPDATE❗️⌚️20:15#A90 CLOSED⛔️The A90 remains CLOSED southbound at Tipperty due to a serious RTC.Please use diversion: https://t.co/SIcLhfPyYV and expect longer than normal journey times.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/lRMEEc9QWp— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 25, 2022Police Scotland confirmed one man died in the collision.Motorists in the area have been warned travel times may take longer than expected, and they have been advised to follow a diversion route that can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.No further updates have been given about when the A90 will reopen. Read More What do we know about the police team investigating No 10 parties?Public very sick of being taken for fools over MP sleaze, says Ian HislopWoman arrested after death of boy, five
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van

An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van.The incident happened on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.Police said the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.The 54-year-old woman driving the van, a black Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in West Lothian.The incident happened around 6.20pm on Tuesday, 25 January on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge.Full statement: https://t.co/muGjxwtQnt pic.twitter.com/whXlTkgsdm— West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) January 26, 2022Police are appealing...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man charged after A1 accident which left woman in critical condition

A man has been charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after a woman was left in a critical condition when a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said Hugh Raymond Holmes, from Spennymoor, has been accused of several motoring offences following a crash at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The 32-year-old is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.Police said the incident involved a vehicle which was driving on the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Higham Park: 19 people injured including children as bus crashes into shop in east London

A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford. Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.Video and images from the scene show the front of a shop...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after death of boy, five

The boy was found with serious injuries at an address in Coventry on Tuesday evening. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Coventry. Police said the suspect is understood to have been known to the child. The boy was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 4, died after getting head stuck in homemade double stairgate

A four-year-old boy died after getting his head stuck in a homemade double stairgate, an inquest has heard.Draco Chapman was found injured by one of his older siblings on April 2, 2019 and was taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and then to a hospice, where he died on April 23.An inquest heard that the child became stuck between two stairgates that had been fitted one above the other in a door frame by his mother, Rachel Chapman, at their home in Osbert Close,...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy