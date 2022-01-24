ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuv4q_0du4XeBK00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.33 1.31 1.15 1.11

EPS Actual 1.52 1.68 1.50 1.06

Revenue Estimate 167.35M 166.28M 164.69M 166.06M

Revenue Actual 168.20M 167.94M 163.54M 164.76M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Western Alliance Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Western Alliance Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $343.0 million. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares increased by 4.5% to $121.22. At the close, Oshkosh’s trading volume reached 136.6K shares. This is 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Bridgewater Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bridgewater Bancshares reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q4 Earnings

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sherwin-Williams missed estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.59, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $273.00 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alaska Air Reports Q4 Results, EPS Misses Street View

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 135% year-over-year to $1.899 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.89 billion. Passenger revenues improved by 161% Y/Y to $1.72 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.24 compared to $(2.54) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.29.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Hawaii
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q4 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $153.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Principal Financial Gr

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Analysts have provided the following ratings for Principal Financial Gr PFG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Positive Q1 Outlook

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.46 billion. Sales to OEMs remain unchanged, and Distribution sales improved 38.7% Y/Y. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 28.6% Y/Y to $1.23 billion. Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Xcel Energy Q4 Earnings

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xcel Energy beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.57, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Danaher Q4 Earnings

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danaher beat estimated earnings by 7.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.51, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1.39 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.42 versus an estimate of $4.54, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CNX Resources Q4 Earnings

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNX Resources missed estimated earnings by 41.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $178.70 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: NetScout Systems Q3 Earnings

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NetScout Systems beat estimated earnings by 43.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $33.45 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: McCormick & Co Q4 Earnings

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. McCormick & Co beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy