Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.33 1.31 1.15 1.11

EPS Actual 1.52 1.68 1.50 1.06

Revenue Estimate 167.35M 166.28M 164.69M 166.06M

Revenue Actual 168.20M 167.94M 163.54M 164.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.