ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What's a 990 form? A charity accounting expert explains

By Sarah Webber, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Dayton
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPIOT_0du4XcPs00
Most nonprofits must file this paperwork with the IRS every year. Dean R Specker/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Most tax-exempt nonprofits must file a 990 form with the Internal Revenue Service every year, typically in mid-May.

The 990 is purely informational. Nonprofits commit to serve an “ approved purpose ” – such as fighting bigotry, protecting animal welfare or sheltering the homeless – and meeting other eligibility rules . In exchange, they generally don’t pay taxes on the donations they receive or other sources of income. But they must file either this 12-page form or a shorter version of it, in which they report information about their finances, leadership and activities.

The IRS needs this information to verify that nonprofits should keep their tax-exempt status. It reviews 990s and selects some to audit , just as it does for individuals and businesses.

The 990’s formal title is “Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax.” Since 1941 , these forms have given the IRS an overview of nonprofit finances, including revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities. The form sums up the group’s mission, indicates who sits on its board of directors and states highest-paid employees’ pay.

The most recent version discloses details regarding the group’s activities through answers to more than 80 questions. While charitable nonprofits file most 990s, other entities, such as nonexempt charitable trusts , private foundations and some political organizations , also must file them.

Why 990s matter

Because the government makes this data publicly available, organizations that assess the quality of a nonprofit’s operations and management, such as Charity Navigator , can analyze it. This helps the public assess whether the organization is trustworthy.

And prospective donors and others may easily access 990 forms, with help from “ finder ” features that groups like ProPublica and Candid maintain.

[ More than 140,000 readers get one of The Conversation’s informative newsletters. Join the list today .]

When nonprofits fail to file 990s for three years in a row, the IRS automatically revokes their tax-exempt status . Those organizations may apply to have it reinstated by sending in a new application and paying a fee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRz1m_0du4XcPs00
This informational form can help the public learn about a nonprofit’s operations. Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shorter forms or none at all

There are at least 1.5 million U.S. tax-exempt nonprofits . Most need to file a 990 return, which they must do electronically .

Nonprofits with incomes below $200,000 and assets of less than $500,000 may file a shorter version of the form called the 990-EZ . The 990-EZ, which is four pages long, still requires the reporting of income and expenses. Because it asks fewer questions, completing the 990-EZ requires less disclosure.

Nonprofits with incomes of $50,000 or less may file even simpler paperwork: the 990-N form. Often called an e-postcard, the 990-N requires the reporting of minimal information. It simply verifies that the nonprofit still exists and can continue to be tax-exempt.

Private foundations and similar groups file the 990 PF , on which they report any tax due on investment income. There’s also a 990-T , for nonprofits with taxable business income.

One large group of tax-exempt nonprofits isn’t required to file 990s : churches and other faith-based organizations engaged in worship.

Read other short accessible explanations of newsworthy subjects written by academics in their areas of expertise for The Conversation U.S. here .

Sarah Webber does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Special charity deduction on the 2021 tax form

Here's a tax tip for those who don't itemize. Typically, you can't deduct your charitable contributions if you take the standard deduction—something most taxpayers do. But because of a special one-time tax provision passed by Congress, individuals, including married individuals filing separate returns, can claim deductions of up to $300 for cash contributions made to qualifying charities last year on their 2021 returns. The maximum deduction for married individuals filing joint returns is $600.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Charity Navigator#Propublica
SmartAsset

Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work

Even if your wedding was all about eternal love, companionship and mason jars wrapped in twine, don’t fool yourself: at the end of the day, your marriage is essentially a tax arrangement in the eyes of the state. When two … Continue reading → The post Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now open, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy