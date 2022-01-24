ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

More women in a STEM field leads people to label it as a 'soft science,' according to new research

By Alysson Light, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of the Sciences
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAjYY_0du4XXx700
How seriously people take particular scientific disciplines partly depends on how many women enter them. skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

One factor that influences the use of the labels “soft science” or “hard science” is gender bias, according to recent research my colleagues and I conducted.

Women’s participation varies across STEM disciplines. While women have nearly reached gender parity in biomedical sciences, they still make up only about 18% of students receiving undergraduate degrees in computer science, for instance.

In a series of experiments, we varied the information study participants read about women’s representation in fields like chemistry, sociology and biomedical sciences. We then asked them to categorize these fields as either a “soft science” or a “hard science.”

Across studies, participants were consistently more likely to describe a discipline as a “soft science” when they’d been led to believe that proportionally more women worked in the field. Moreover, the “soft science” label led people to devalue these fields – describing them as less rigorous, less trustworthy and less deserving of federal research funding.

Why it matters

Over the past decade, a growing movement has encouraged girls and women to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. This effort is sometimes described as a way to reduce the wage gap.

By encouraging women to enter high-paying fields like science, technology and engineering, advocates hope that women on average will increase their earning power relative to men . Others have hoped that, as women demonstrate they can be successful in STEM, sexist stereotypes about women’s ability and interest in STEM will erode.

Our research suggests this may not be the case. Stereotypes about women and STEM persist, even in the face of evidence that women can and do productively participate in STEM fields. These stereotypes can lead people to simply devalue the fields in which women participate. In this way, even science and math can end up in the “ pink collar ” category of heavily female fields that are often devalued and underpaid .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOaDG_0du4XXx700
What does a ‘scientist’ look like in your mind’s eye? ER Productions Limited/DigitalVision via Getty Images

What other research is being done

Other research has found that explicit “science equals men” stereotypes were weaker among people who majored in science disciplines with high participation by women, like biological sciences, compared to those who majored in fields with few women, like engineering. This finding suggests that exposure to women in your own field can shift the gender stereotypes you hold.

But our studies more closely align with other research suggesting that, rather than reducing gender stereotyping, women’s increased participation results in the devaluation of more heavily female fields.

When women make up more than 25% of graduate students in a discipline, men – and to a lesser extent women – become less interested in pursuing that discipline , and salaries tend to go down . Other studies have found that the same job is seen as deserving a lower salary when positioned in a “female field” than when it is listed in a “male field.” Together, this suggests that the presence of women, and not characteristics of the job or field, is what leads to devaluation and lower pay.

What still isn’t known

Participants who worked or planned to work in science were just as likely as the rest of the population to use gender as a cue to categorize soft vs. hard sciences. But in scientists, we found no connection between that tendency and their beliefs about women’s ability in science and math. That is, scientists’ levels of sexism, as measured by self-report, were unrelated to their inclination to call fields with many women “soft sciences.”

We don’t know how scientists and non-scientists ended up making the same connection between gender and soft science labels. It’s possible that people who work in science are just more aware of norms against expressing such gender stereotypes – meaning their self-reports are less likely to reflect their true beliefs and actually more closely match those of non-scientists.

But it’s also possible that something else is driving their use of the “soft science” label. For example, to our surprise, women who worked in science were more likely compared to men in science to label fields with many women as “soft sciences.” This could reflect the tendency for some women who experience sexism in their fields to distance themselves from other women as a way to protect themselves from being targets of sexism.

What’s next

Science advocates must grapple with the fact that women’s work in scientific fields can result in fields being devalued. For society to benefit fully from the broad spectrum of scientific disciplines, advocates may need to address gender stereotypes more directly.

Gender stereotypes about STEM could also affect which fields talented students choose to pursue. The label of “soft science” might be a turnoff for high-achieving students who want to prove their strengths – or, conversely, students who are insecure about their abilities might avoid a major described as a “hard science.”

[ The Conversation’s science, health and technology editors pick their favorite stories. Weekly on Wednesdays .]

Alysson Light does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
chscommunicator.com

Women In Life Sciences

Maryland Franklin was interested in science at a young age, but when she saw her own stained chromosomes under a microscope in one of her college courses, she was hooked. “Beginning college was so exciting because you could start digging into an area that you were interested in,” Franklin said. “I just had no idea about all the ways I could apply my interest in science, it was eye opening.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Fields#Sociology#Gender Stereotypes#Getty Images
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Chimpanzee culture ‘more similar’ to humans’ than previously realised, researchers say

Human culture is not only complex, but it is also cumulative. We learn things from copying more experienced or older members of our species, but over the generations our skills and technologies are passed on, and therefore become increasingly complex, and usually, more efficient. This is not usually regarded as being the same in the animal kingdom, where behaviours can be learnt, and though they can in some cases be passed on, are most often relearnt by successive generations rather than being passed on.But new research suggests this may not be the case among chimpanzees, and cumulative knowledge could be...
WILDLIFE
fordham.edu

Science Lab Renovations Sharpen Focus on STEM

Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) chemistry majors came back to campus this school year to discover a $2 million renovation of the sixth floor of John Mulcahy Hall. The moment they stepped off the elevator they were greeted with pristine white halls that led to three new faculty labs, a lounge, new faculty offices, and a 1000-square foot instructional lab outfitted with several spectrometers and other new equipment.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
U.S. Department of State

New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

Consistent with the recent Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, the U.S. Department of State is proud to announce additional measures to further our support for increasing the flow of talent in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to benefit American communities. The Early Career STEM Research...
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

#12. National Science Foundation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 84.2 (22% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 75.7 - One-year score change: +8.5 - Agency workforce size: midsize The National Science Foundation promotes scientific progress and provides funding for research at colleges and universities. While it employs scientists and engineers, the agency also consists of program administrators, directors, public affairs and communications professionals, and business operations experts. As a workplace, the National Science Foundation’s strengths include support for work-life programs and high standards of integrity, according to a 2019 employee survey.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

How unis can save millions by tackling the biggest causes of online students' high dropout rates

The COVID-19 pandemic has simply added to the ever more rapid growth in online learning since 2005. Online education generates massive income, with the global e-learning market estimated at US$144 billion in 2019 and predicted to reach US$374 billion by 2026. However, universities have struggled to reduce high online student dropout rates – online students are 2.5 times more likely than on-campus students to withdraw without a qualification. Advances in online educational technology have helped universities tap new and lucrative markets. Students with complex lives who are unable to attend on-campus classes prefer online learning. Yet introductory online...
COLLEGES
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researcher develops soft material to preserve biological medicines

As superbugs become increasingly dangerous to human health, NC State researchers have developed a soft material that preserves medicines capable of treating infections without the risk of antimicrobial resistance. With his colleague Christopher Gorman in the Department of Chemistry and students Ryan Smith and Juliana O'Brien, Stefano Menegatti, a University...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy