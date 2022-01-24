ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agx1I_0du4XW4O00
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $4.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares increased by 5.58% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock rose 4.27% to $8.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares increased by 3.79% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 2.73% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares rose 2.45% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 19.0% to $7.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $365.1 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 13.81% to $324.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 12.59% to $19.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 12.38% to $13.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 10.05% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock fell 9.88% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

